Top B2B Clothing Production & Apparel Manufacturers in Vietnam: Uniforms, Workwear, T-Shirts, Home Textiles, Cloth Mask
EINPresswire.com/ -- Vietnamese Textile Industry Facts
Did you know that Vietnam is the 3rd largest clothing exporter in the world? It trails behind only Bangladesh and China. Vietnam is home to over 6000 textile factories! This vast and prosperous industry employs over 2 million people across the country. Though there are others, the United States and the European Union are two of the most significant importers of Vietnamese clothing and textile. Vietnam has made over $28 Billion just through textile exports as of 2016, and the numbers only tend to stack up as the world progresses.
The two fastest growing-countries in the world of textile currently are Vietnam and Bangladesh. And according to one global forecast of textile manufacturing, Vietnam will contribute around 11-30% and China 30-50% to the world over the next decade. The world’s widely understood China + one model is rapidly becoming China + Vietnam.
Ever since the Corona pandemic, buyers across the world are moving away from China and gravitating towards Vietnam as their textile solution.
Becoming the world’s most preferred alternative textile sourcing destination, Vietnam is on its path to becoming the next clothing giant.
Garment Suppliers from Vietnam
Vietnam is home to clothing manufacturers that excel in pretty much every single niche. The Vietnamese textile ecosystem is very dense and covers almost all conceivable fabrics and components such as:
• T-Shirts
• Knitwear
• Children’s Clothing
• Baby Clothing
• Home Textiles
• Furniture Textiles
• Technical Fabrics
If you’re looking for clothing and textile manufacturers and/or wholesalers in Vietnam, you have come to the right place. We are going to introduce you to some of Vietnam’s leading garment suppliers in this article. Though some of these clothing vendors mainly work with big brands, we are going to mention some small-time, small-buyer friendly options as well.
List of Top B2B Clothing Manufacturers in Vietnam:
1. Dony Garment Company:
All factors considered; Dony Garment Company easily stands out as one of the most attractive companies for several reasons. Since its establishment in 2009, the company has edged a reputation as one of the leading manufacturers of clothing and apparel in Vietnam, the region, and around the globe.
It has sewing, printing, embroidering workshops in Ho Chi Minh—with a capacity of over 50,000 products every month. The minimum order quantity (MOQ) is 200 pieces—but according to the Dony Garment Company, order sizes often fall between 500-10,000 pieces.
Although Dony has time and again shown an aptitude for a wide range of textile, clothing, and garments, they tend to specialize in uniforms, workwear, and outdoor fashion products.
In terms of quality certification, Dony International Corporation has successfully obtained ISO 14001, ISO 13485, and ISO 9001 certifications. It’s also looking into WRAP (Wellness Recovery Action Plan) and BSCI (Business Social Compliance Initiative) assessments.
When the COVID-19 crisis hit, Dony was one of the first companies to start producing protective gear such as face masks to help combat the pandemic and safeguard the livelihood of its workers. This is a testament to the company’s adaptability, quality, and forward-thinking culture—which is the right remedy for thriving in the global apparel market.
2. G&G II Garments Factory Vietnam
If you’re hunting for the best garment manufacturer to source women’s clothing and attire, your search stops at G&G II Garments Factory in Vietnam. The company started its journey over 3 decades ago (1984) as an embroidery factory in China. They later expanded to Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City in 2002—owing to the favorable conditions of the lucrative Vietnamese market. They specialize in fabric manipulation, embellishments, sequins, embroidery, design, merchandising, and beading, among other services
3. Thygesen Textile Vietnam Company Ltd
This company is owned by a Danish corporation called the Thygesen Textile Group that goes all the way back to 1931. Their head office is in Ikast, Denmark, but Thygesen Textile Vietnam Company is based in Hanoi, Vietnam. This Vietnamese factory was established in 2004. Thygesen Textile Group owns several factories across the United States, China, Slovakia, and Mexico.
How To Work with the Vietnamese Clothing and Apparel Manufacturer?
Now that you are aware of some of the top clothing and apparel manufacturers of Vietnam, we will teach you how to contact and work with them. Following are some of the top ways in which you can communicate with them:
i. Create the Techpack
Vietnamese Industry does not prepare impressive, glossy, and beautiful catalogs. These providers do not have their own ODM products. You have to provide them with the patterns, size charts, material specifications, material bills as well as label files.
Though you can send a reference sample to the chosen Company, it is never counted as the replacement of the Techpack.
ii. Expect a Counter Sample
Before you finalize a company for your contract, you should always give them a task to test their capabilities. You should check whether the supplier can deliver the order on time.
iii. Minimum Order Quantity Requirement
There is a higher MQO requirement in Vietnam. No matter small or large, every factory accepts 500 pieces or 1000 pieces per style MOQ.
iv. Labeling Requirements
Vietnamese garment industries do not keep a track record of the labeling specifications. You have to provide them with a list of the labeling requirements – they will abide by it.
v. Lab Testing
It is a general rule that you cannot return the pieces to your supplier. So, you have to thoroughly check all the accepted pieces. Otherwise, you will lose your investment.
Conclusion
There are many successful garment Industries in Vietnam that offer top-quality clothes to their clients. Dony Garments Industry and Thai Son S.P Sewing Factory have won the top spots in the market. Dony offers high-quality clothing products at cheap rates, and transport them around the world for exporting purposes. It is quite easy to work with Vietnamese garments Companies. You have to provide your demands and product specifications, and the Companies will deliver excellent work in the stipulated amount of time.
Henry Pham
Did you know that Vietnam is the 3rd largest clothing exporter in the world? It trails behind only Bangladesh and China. Vietnam is home to over 6000 textile factories! This vast and prosperous industry employs over 2 million people across the country. Though there are others, the United States and the European Union are two of the most significant importers of Vietnamese clothing and textile. Vietnam has made over $28 Billion just through textile exports as of 2016, and the numbers only tend to stack up as the world progresses.
The two fastest growing-countries in the world of textile currently are Vietnam and Bangladesh. And according to one global forecast of textile manufacturing, Vietnam will contribute around 11-30% and China 30-50% to the world over the next decade. The world’s widely understood China + one model is rapidly becoming China + Vietnam.
Ever since the Corona pandemic, buyers across the world are moving away from China and gravitating towards Vietnam as their textile solution.
Becoming the world’s most preferred alternative textile sourcing destination, Vietnam is on its path to becoming the next clothing giant.
Garment Suppliers from Vietnam
Vietnam is home to clothing manufacturers that excel in pretty much every single niche. The Vietnamese textile ecosystem is very dense and covers almost all conceivable fabrics and components such as:
• T-Shirts
• Knitwear
• Children’s Clothing
• Baby Clothing
• Home Textiles
• Furniture Textiles
• Technical Fabrics
If you’re looking for clothing and textile manufacturers and/or wholesalers in Vietnam, you have come to the right place. We are going to introduce you to some of Vietnam’s leading garment suppliers in this article. Though some of these clothing vendors mainly work with big brands, we are going to mention some small-time, small-buyer friendly options as well.
List of Top B2B Clothing Manufacturers in Vietnam:
1. Dony Garment Company:
All factors considered; Dony Garment Company easily stands out as one of the most attractive companies for several reasons. Since its establishment in 2009, the company has edged a reputation as one of the leading manufacturers of clothing and apparel in Vietnam, the region, and around the globe.
It has sewing, printing, embroidering workshops in Ho Chi Minh—with a capacity of over 50,000 products every month. The minimum order quantity (MOQ) is 200 pieces—but according to the Dony Garment Company, order sizes often fall between 500-10,000 pieces.
Although Dony has time and again shown an aptitude for a wide range of textile, clothing, and garments, they tend to specialize in uniforms, workwear, and outdoor fashion products.
In terms of quality certification, Dony International Corporation has successfully obtained ISO 14001, ISO 13485, and ISO 9001 certifications. It’s also looking into WRAP (Wellness Recovery Action Plan) and BSCI (Business Social Compliance Initiative) assessments.
When the COVID-19 crisis hit, Dony was one of the first companies to start producing protective gear such as face masks to help combat the pandemic and safeguard the livelihood of its workers. This is a testament to the company’s adaptability, quality, and forward-thinking culture—which is the right remedy for thriving in the global apparel market.
2. G&G II Garments Factory Vietnam
If you’re hunting for the best garment manufacturer to source women’s clothing and attire, your search stops at G&G II Garments Factory in Vietnam. The company started its journey over 3 decades ago (1984) as an embroidery factory in China. They later expanded to Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City in 2002—owing to the favorable conditions of the lucrative Vietnamese market. They specialize in fabric manipulation, embellishments, sequins, embroidery, design, merchandising, and beading, among other services
3. Thygesen Textile Vietnam Company Ltd
This company is owned by a Danish corporation called the Thygesen Textile Group that goes all the way back to 1931. Their head office is in Ikast, Denmark, but Thygesen Textile Vietnam Company is based in Hanoi, Vietnam. This Vietnamese factory was established in 2004. Thygesen Textile Group owns several factories across the United States, China, Slovakia, and Mexico.
How To Work with the Vietnamese Clothing and Apparel Manufacturer?
Now that you are aware of some of the top clothing and apparel manufacturers of Vietnam, we will teach you how to contact and work with them. Following are some of the top ways in which you can communicate with them:
i. Create the Techpack
Vietnamese Industry does not prepare impressive, glossy, and beautiful catalogs. These providers do not have their own ODM products. You have to provide them with the patterns, size charts, material specifications, material bills as well as label files.
Though you can send a reference sample to the chosen Company, it is never counted as the replacement of the Techpack.
ii. Expect a Counter Sample
Before you finalize a company for your contract, you should always give them a task to test their capabilities. You should check whether the supplier can deliver the order on time.
iii. Minimum Order Quantity Requirement
There is a higher MQO requirement in Vietnam. No matter small or large, every factory accepts 500 pieces or 1000 pieces per style MOQ.
iv. Labeling Requirements
Vietnamese garment industries do not keep a track record of the labeling specifications. You have to provide them with a list of the labeling requirements – they will abide by it.
v. Lab Testing
It is a general rule that you cannot return the pieces to your supplier. So, you have to thoroughly check all the accepted pieces. Otherwise, you will lose your investment.
Conclusion
There are many successful garment Industries in Vietnam that offer top-quality clothes to their clients. Dony Garments Industry and Thai Son S.P Sewing Factory have won the top spots in the market. Dony offers high-quality clothing products at cheap rates, and transport them around the world for exporting purposes. It is quite easy to work with Vietnamese garments Companies. You have to provide your demands and product specifications, and the Companies will deliver excellent work in the stipulated amount of time.
Henry Pham
Dony Garment
+84 985310123
quanganh@dony.vn
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn