Acclaimed Author & Activist, Kimlin Johnson, Set To End 2020 focusing on COVID-19 & Proper Safety in the Black Community

Kimlin Johnson, Acclaimed Author & Civil Rights Activist

B-RELYT (pronounced Be- Ree-Lit) is a 501c(3) founded in 2017 by Kimlin Johnson due to the STEM gap that still exists for Black and Brown students in education. B-RELYT's Mission is to strengthen the foundation and increase the knowledge of STEM subjects in under served students through direct STEM instruction, mentoring and exposure to professionals in STEM fields.

Join us through Zoom on Wednesday, December 30 where we will be sharing statistics and dropping knowledge specifically for the Black community.

Zoom Event: COVID-19 & Proper Protection in the Black Community featuring:

MODERATOR: KIMLIN JOHNSON, Founder and President of B-RELYT

SPEAKERS

Dr. Evelyn Curls, M.D., M.B.A.

Regional Medical Director for the Department of Medicine at UCLA Health

Vice President of the Department of Medicine Practice Group

Tracie Weathers, Business Coach

Tracie is an alumna of Loyola Marymount University. She is a retired 32 year Corporate Executive from a fortune 500 firm. Tracie, will stress the importance of Living Benefits now more than ever in the Black Community.

There will be presentations by both Dr. Evelyn Curls and Tracie Weathers with a candid Q & A session for attendees.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 30, 2020 @6:30 PM PST, 8:30 PM CST, 9:30 PM EST

Zoom Meeting ID: 781-413-4648

Password: change