The Liminal Platform lands on Steam
Liminal VR's popular virtual reality platform has officially launched on Steam!MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liminal VR today introduced its neuroscience-based virtual reality platform to the Steam gaming community.
With over 30 experiences across 4 categories (Calm, Energy, Awe and Pain Relief), the Liminal platform has earned popularity as an on-demand solution to empower people to choose how they feel and perform.
Each category targets different emotional and cognitive states. Calming experiences are relaxing and beautiful, energizing experiences fun and invigorating, pain relief experiences offer comfort and awe experiences aim to leave users speechless.
The platform aims to deliver entertainment with real world benefits and has been used by schools, workplaces and hospitals as a tool for wellbeing.
Now PC VR users will have access to Liminal on Steam, with new experiences and categories to be added over time.
“The Liminal team is thrilled to announce our Steam launch. It has always been our goal to distribute the Liminal platform to as broad a community as possible,” said Damian Moratti, Liminal’s CEO. “Making the platform accessible to PC VR users is a big leap towards that goal!”
Experiences on the platform are developed by Liminal and their global network of partners which comprise virtual reality and game development schools and universities all over the world.
To help guide development, Liminal partners are provided with 6 years of research conducted by Liminal’s in-house team of neuroscientists and psychologists.
“We are very excited to showcase the Liminal platform and all the amazing work of our partners to the Steam community,” said Nick Busietta, Liminal’s Managing Director. “The Liminal platform will continue to evolve and users can expect to see a wide range of new experiences released over time.”
A key goal of the Liminal Platform is to evaluate these experiences at scale. All experiences are ranked in order of effectiveness and enjoyability based on a novel psychometric user rating system.
The platform is currently available as an Early Access release on Steam.
Early Access users will be awarded a bonus 2000 credits, allowing them to access more of what the platform has to offer.
Oculus Quest users can access the Liminal platform on SideQuest.
About Liminal
Liminal is a multi-award-winning virtual reality company based in Melbourne, dedicated to the application of neuroscience and psychological design principles to create emotionally impactful applications and experiences.
With its team of virtual reality developers, 3D artists, neuroscientists and psychologists, Liminal specialises in researching and applying evidence-based design methodologies to induce emotional and cognitive states, and testing the effectiveness of virtual reality experiences through psychometric evaluation.
Find out more by visiting the Liminal site.
Nick Busietta
Liminal VR
+61 408 100 790
Liminal Platform Trailer