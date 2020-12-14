Dyslexic Teen’s Soap and Beauty Business Sweet Christi’s, Grows In Pandemic

From wanting to quit school due to a learning disability to owning her own business, Christianna Alexander is excelling as a youth entrepreneur.

Florida Teen Who Nearly Quit School Due To Learning Disability Creates Thriving Soap Company

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide, USA... Fifteen-year-old Jacksonville business owner Christianna Alexander is thriving through the COVID pandemic with her Sweet Christi's bath and body products. The company has grown so much, she has had to enlist her family and a team of ambassadors to help.

Christi is known in the north Florida area for her girl empowerment sessions, starting a non-profit to teach youth about entrepreneurship and owning a studio where she creates her colorful vegan concoctions.

“I used to rely on doing mostly vending events but because of the pandemic, I had to come up with a plan quickly,” said Christi. “So we had to learn to pivot and completely redo the website, focused on a few products and pretty soon we were getting in more and more orders as people wanted products for girls and loved how I made my soaps look like pastries and sweets and it took off.”

According to Christi’s parents, she originally wanted to start a pastry business at age 12 but was not very good at baking. After taking a soap-making class, Christi decided to make her soaps look like cupcakes, milkshakes, chocolates, popsicles, donuts, macaroons and other sweets and it took off.

“It was wonderful to see her excel in something because at the time she was failing school as she battled dyslexia and ADHD and we were dealing with a lot because she didn’t want to take medication because it made her feel bad,” says Christi’s mother Hilda. “Now she owns a pandemic-proof business, teaches other girls how to create products and has overcome her shyness to pitch before some of the biggest names imaginable. We never imagined it would get to this but it’s at a point where we can see it getting into stores one day. ”

Christi’s soaps, body scrubs, body butter and bath salts have earned her spots in several pitch competitions and she even had the opportunity to meet with Shark Tank and QVC executives.

Meanwhile, her parents Christopher and Hilda help with the technical and marketing aspects of the business, while her six-year-old sister does photos and social media videos. The brand has grown to have several ambassadors across the USA who promote good hygiene, cute products and more including social media kid star Jayde Garner.

“I think the goal is to one day be in stores, and not just Walmart or Target but also smaller stores too,” said Christi. “I also want to grow my Facebook group where I show people how I make the items with natural products and as always, do my best. And of course continue to be an advocate for people that have learning differences so they know it doesn’t stop you from being great.”

For more information on products and wholesale items, visit www.sweetchristis.com