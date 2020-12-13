Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hoyer Statement Calling on VA Secretary Wilkie to Resign

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today calling on Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie to resign:

“There is an epidemic of harassment and violence against women who serve, and Secretary Wilkie has a duty to all Americans to work to address it. Unfortunately, the Inspector General’s report makes clear that Secretary Wilkie attacked the integrity of a victim of sexual assault and engaged in a cover-up that contributes to this crisis. He has lost all credibility, and he has no place leading the Department of Veterans Affairs. He ought to resign immediately.   “House Democrats are committed to addressing sexual harassment and violence against our service members. We passed the Deborah Sampson Act to support women veterans, including by putting in place an anti-harassment and anti-sexual assault policy at the VA. Women serve with the highest-distinction across the Armed Forces, and they put their lives on the line every day. No service member or veteran – and no woman – should have to endure a culture of sexual harassment and violence.  House Democrats will continue to stand with all women to end this scourge once and for all.”   

