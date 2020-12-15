Eupepsia Wellness Resort Racks Up Wellness Awards

Eupepsia Wellness Resort in Virginia

BLAND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eupepsia Wellness Resort, located in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, has racked up global and national wellness and industry awards this year.The Virginia-based integrated wellness resort is gaining increasing recognition for its excellence in wellness programs and retreats as well as its innovative approach to delivering exceptional guest experiences, with long-lasting impact.The company has won five recent awards:Eupepsia was named Best Boutique Wellness Resort in the USA at the prestigious LuxLife Awards, established by the global UK-based lifestyle publication LuxLife, in recognition of its excellence in wellness as well as its progressive services and programs, offered in the areas of enhanced health, rest and relaxation.Eupepsia was voted Virginia's Best Wellness Retreat 2020 by the World Spa Awards, the global initiative to recognize and reward excellence in the spa and wellness sector. It follows the World Spa Awards’ year-long search for the world’s top spa and wellness brands. Votes were cast by professionals working in the spa and wellness industry and by spa tourism consumers.Earlier this year, Eupepsia was ranked 2nd Best Wellness Resort Nationwide in 2020 in USA Today’s Readers’ Choice awards for the second year in a row. Eupepsia was one of 20 nominees for Best Wellness Retreat/Resort, selected by a small panel of highly respected wellness travel experts.In an industry award win, Eupepsia was selected as one of the top 50 Innovative Companies to Watch in 2020 by The Silicon Review Magazine, for bringing to its guests the best in wellness science and technology, while continuing to harness nature’s health benefits.Locally, Eupepsia was awarded the 2020 Bland County Business & Industry of the Year by Virginia’s Bland County Economic Development Authority (EDA), which celebrates leading businesses that strive not only to have successful commercial enterprises, but also to make their community a better place to live and work.Set on 256 acres of welcoming, open grounds, Eupepsia provides an immersive approach to wellness with real-time curation for a truly transformative experience. Founded on the science and philosophy of Ayurveda, the resort’s integrated programs center around sound sleep, clean 'farm-to-table' eating , and progressive health, fitness and yoga therapies. With the help of a team of specialists, the resort customizes its wellness retreats to each guest's bio-individuality, health condition and personal goals. From de-stress, detox, weight loss and full rejuvenation to advanced healing, there is a program for everyone. Eupepsia combines traditional time-tested Ayurveda-based therapies with cutting-edge screenings and treatments, along with chef-prepared, plant-based, balanced meals tailored to different body types and prepared using the freshest, natural ingredients from Eupepsia’s organic greenhouses.Ideally located in Virginia, within a day's drive to two-thirds of the U.S. population, the boutique resort boasts 26 double bedrooms in a contemporary design and extensive facilities in a red cedar chalet-like setting, designed to help people reconnect with themselves and align with nature. Set in Bland County, Eupepsia is part of the Virginia Wellness Lifestyle, living with nature, for nature, by nature, along with neighboring Giles County, known as Virginia's Mountain Playground.For more information, please visit www.eupepsia.com or contact 276-722-0584 or info@eupepsia.com and follow @eupepsiaWellnessResort on Facebook; @eupepsia on Instagram; and @EupepsiaResort on Twitter.

