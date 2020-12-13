Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A406266

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Tpr. Jonathan Duncan                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802)-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 12/12/2020 @ 2108 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-93 South MM 10

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence Refusal

 

ACCUSED: Ann Duffy                                           

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monroe, NH

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

              On 12/12/2020 at approximately 2100 hours, Vermont State Police received

report of a vehicle traveling North in the Southbound lanes of I-93 near MM 6.

Troopers responded to the area and located the vehicle still traveling North in

the Southbound lanes at MM 10. Troopers got the operator to stop the vehicle and

made contact. Investigation determined the operator, Ann Duffy, was operating

under the influence of intoxicants. Duffy was arrested and processed at the St.

Johnsbury Barracks. Duffy was released on a citation to appear in Caledonia

County Superior Court Criminal Division.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/21/2020 @ 0800 hours           

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

