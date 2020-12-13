St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Refusal
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 20A406266
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jonathan Duncan
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/12/2020 @ 2108 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-93 South MM 10
VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence Refusal
ACCUSED: Ann Duffy
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monroe, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/12/2020 at approximately 2100 hours, Vermont State Police received
report of a vehicle traveling North in the Southbound lanes of I-93 near MM 6.
Troopers responded to the area and located the vehicle still traveling North in
the Southbound lanes at MM 10. Troopers got the operator to stop the vehicle and
made contact. Investigation determined the operator, Ann Duffy, was operating
under the influence of intoxicants. Duffy was arrested and processed at the St.
Johnsbury Barracks. Duffy was released on a citation to appear in Caledonia
County Superior Court Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/21/2020 @ 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.