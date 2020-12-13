Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Two Additional COVID-19 Cases at McArthur River

December 12, 2020

Two individuals at McArthur River have tested positive this afternoon for COVID-19. The results are being sent for confirmation to the provincial lab and will be classified as presumptive positives until we have confirmation.

  • One of the positive tests today is from the close contact of the individual who tested positive at McArthur River on Thursday
  • The other positive test today is from a symptomatic person on site

Cameco is working closely with the Northern Population Health Unit and under its direction, one close contact has been identified.

Safety is our top priority. This is the third positive test at McArthur River and based on the connection of cases, we now meet the definition of an outbreak according to Saskatchewan Health Authority.

McArthur River continues to operate safely in a state of care and maintenance. We will provide further updates when it’s available.

For more information please contact:

Jeff Hryhoriw 306-385-5221 jeff_hryhoriw@cameco.com

