Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (11th December 2020)
As at 11 December 2020, Zimbabwe had 11 162 confirmed cases, including 9 324 recoveries and 306 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
