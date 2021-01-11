Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2 in every 3 Perth businesses will be a victim of cybercrime this year in 2021

Business owners don’t like to talk about it, when they’ve suffered a breach and that’s why few people realise just how much cybercrime is affecting businesses.

PERTH DOMESTIC AIRPORT, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A shocking 2 in every 3 Perth businesses will become the victims of some kind of cybercrime this year.

The latest data on cybercrime has been analysed by local IT support and data security expert Katharina Murray, of One Technology.

“Business owners and managers round here understandably don’t like to talk about it, when they’ve suffered some kind of breach,” she said.

“And that’s why few people realise just how much cybercrime is affecting businesses here. No-one can know for sure, but it’s a safe bet that 2 in every 3 businesses will suffer some kind of cyberattack in the year ahead.”

A recent report showed that the world economy now loses more than 12 Trillion AUD every year to cyber criminals.

That’s an increase of 50% on figures reported just three years ago.

The kinds of cyberattacks affecting local businesses include:

• Phishing attacks: Where a criminal sends an email pretending to be someone else. Often this is an attempt to steal money, such as sending a real invoice with altered bank account details
• Spoofing: A fake website designed to look like a real one. They want you to enter card details
• Ransomware: Where your files are encrypted until a ransom is paid to recover them
• Malware: Malicious software that does damage to your system

Katharina added: “We’ve been warning our clients for years that it only takes one person, to click on one link from one bad email – and damage can be done."

“It really is that easy. And with so many businesses round here likely to be affected this year, business leaders should check their levels of protection right now."

“They need what’s known as a blended security option, combining appropriate software with excellent staff training.”

One Technology was formed in year 2010 and looks after businesses in the Perth area as well as serving many mining and resource clients all over Australia including some very remote locations.

For more information, please contact Perth IT Provider One Technology via reachout@onetechnology.com.au or call 1300 669 220.

Katharina Murray
One Technology
+61 1300 669 220
reachout@onetechnology.com.au
