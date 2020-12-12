Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
December 2020 Monthly Bulletin

Commercial Bank Activity

New Bank

Genesis Bank Proposed location: Street address to be determined, Newport Beach/Irvine Area Correspondent: James Jones Carpenter & Company, 23 Corporate Plaza Drive, Suite 150, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Approved: 11/4/20

Merger

Seacoast Commerce Bank, San Diego, California, merged with and into Enterprise Bank & Trust, Clayton, Missouri Effected: 11/13/20

Acquisition of Control

CW Bancorp to acquire control of CommerceWest Bank Approved: 11/18/20

Sale of Partial Business Unit

First Choice Bank to sell the banking business of the Rowland Heights branch office to Golden Bank, National Association Filed: 11/4/20 Approved: 11/18/20

Premium Finance Company Activity

New Premium Finance Company

Premise Premium Finance Co. 660 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach Opened: 11/8/20

