December 2020 Monthly Bulletin
Commercial Bank Activity
New Bank
Genesis Bank Proposed location: Street address to be determined, Newport Beach/Irvine Area Correspondent: James Jones Carpenter & Company, 23 Corporate Plaza Drive, Suite 150, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Approved: 11/4/20
Merger
Seacoast Commerce Bank, San Diego, California, merged with and into Enterprise Bank & Trust, Clayton, Missouri Effected: 11/13/20
Acquisition of Control
CW Bancorp to acquire control of CommerceWest Bank Approved: 11/18/20
Sale of Partial Business Unit
First Choice Bank to sell the banking business of the Rowland Heights branch office to Golden Bank, National Association Filed: 11/4/20 Approved: 11/18/20
Premium Finance Company Activity
New Premium Finance Company
Premise Premium Finance Co. 660 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach Opened: 11/8/20