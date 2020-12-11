PSD NEWS RELEASE: HALAWA CORRECTIONAL FACILITY COVID-19 TESTING UPDATE

Newsroom Posted on Dec 11, 2020 in Latest News

HONOLULU –The Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF) has received more inmate and staff test results. Of 103 inmate test results, 63 were positive and 40 were negative. The 55 staff test results included 6 additional positive cases and 49 negative cases. That brings the total active positive cases to 68 inmates and 21 staff.

The positive inmates are in medical isolation. All positive staff are following CDC and DOH self-quarantine guidelines. Yesterday, as a precautionary measure the HCF warden implemented facility-wide isolation and quarantine protocols. These include suspending all inmate movement within the facility, as well as transfers to and from the facility, for at least 14 days.

“HCF immediately enacted its pandemic protocol to isolate these inmates and begin mitigation efforts. Our security and medical staff are working around the clock to safeguard staff and inmates and keep the virus from spreading. I am so proud of everyone at the facility for their dedication to pulling through this situation as a team,” said Max Otani, PSD director.

There are 936 inmates at HCF. The Department of Health (DOH) is conducting contact tracing. HCF staff were notified and encouraged to contact their health care providers if they have questions about possible exposure. Staff are already in full personal protective equipment (PPE) and are regularly reminded to practice all CDC/DOH health safety measures, including wearing a face covering, frequent hand washing, social distancing, sanitizing common spaces frequently and practicing good hygiene to reduce the risk of transmission.

For more information on PSD’s planning and response to COVID-19, inmate testing data, and information detailing the efforts made to safeguard the inmates, staff and public, visit our webpage at: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/

