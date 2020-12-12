Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Annual Changes to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the results of the annual reconstitution of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq: NBI), which will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 21, 2020.

The Index is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq®) that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB).

The following 100 securities will be added to the Index:

EXCHANGE SYMBOL COMPANY NAME
Nasdaq ABUS Arbutus Biopharma Corporation
Nasdaq ADAP Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
Nasdaq AKUS Akouos, Inc.
Nasdaq ALT Altimmune, Inc.
Nasdaq ALVR AlloVir, Inc.
Nasdaq ALXO ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.
Nasdaq AMTI Applied Molecular Transport Inc.
Nasdaq ANNX Annexon, Inc.
Nasdaq APLT Applied Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq APRE Aprea Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq ARCT Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.
Nasdaq ARQT Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq AVDL Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc
Nasdaq AZN AstraZeneca PLC
Nasdaq BDTX Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq BEAM Beam Therapeutics Inc.
Nasdaq BNTX BioNTech SE
Nasdaq CABA Cabaletta Bio, Inc.
Nasdaq CALA Calithera Biosciences, Inc.
Nasdaq CDXS Codexis, Inc.
Nasdaq CLVS Clovis Oncology, Inc.
Nasdaq CNCE Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq CNST Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq CRNX Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq CRTX Cortexyme, Inc.
Nasdaq FMTX Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.
Nasdaq FPRX Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq FREQ Frequency Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq FULC Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq FUSN Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Nasdaq GBIO Generation Bio Co.
Nasdaq GMDA Gamida Cell Ltd.
Nasdaq HARP Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq IDYA IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.
Nasdaq IGMS IGM Biosciences, Inc.
Nasdaq IMAB I-MAB
Nasdaq IMUX Immunic, Inc.
Nasdaq IMVT Immunovant, Inc.
Nasdaq INZY Inozyme Pharma, Inc.
Nasdaq ISEE IVERIC bio, Inc.
Nasdaq ITOS iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq JNCE Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq KALA Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq KALV KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq KDMN Kadmon Holdings, Inc.
Nasdaq KDNY Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq KLDO Kaleido Biosciences, Inc.
Nasdaq KMDA Kamada Ltd.
Nasdaq KNSA Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.
Nasdaq KROS Keros Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq KRYS Krystal Biotech, Inc.
Nasdaq KZR Kezar Life Sciences, Inc.
Nasdaq LEGN Legend Biotech Corporation
Nasdaq LRMR Larimar Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq MDGL Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq MNOV MediciNova, Inc.
Nasdaq MRNS Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq MRSN Mersana Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq NK NantKwest, Inc.
Nasdaq NKTX Nkarta, Inc.
Nasdaq NLTX Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq NRIX Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq NVAX Novavax, Inc.
Nasdaq NXTC NextCure, Inc.
Nasdaq OCUL Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
Nasdaq ODT Odonate Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq ORIC Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq OVID Ovid Therapeutics Inc.
Nasdaq PAHC Phibro Animal Health Corporation
Nasdaq PAND Pandion Therapeutics Inc.
Nasdaq PASG Passage Bio, Inc.
Nasdaq PCVX Vaxcyte, Inc.
Nasdaq PLRX Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq PRTK Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq PRVB Provention Bio, Inc.
Nasdaq PSTX Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq RAPT RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq RDHL Redhill Biopharma Ltd.
Nasdaq REPL Replimune Group, Inc.
Nasdaq RLAY Relay Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq RLMD Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq RNA Avidity Biosciences, Inc.
Nasdaq RPRX Royalty Pharma plc
Nasdaq RPTX Repare Therapeutics Inc.
Nasdaq RVMD Revolution Medicines, Inc.
Nasdaq SELB Selecta Biosciences, Inc.
Nasdaq SMMT Summit Therapeutics Inc.
Nasdaq SNDX Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq SPRO Spero Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq STRO Sutro Biopharma, Inc.
Nasdaq SURF Surface Oncology, Inc.
Nasdaq SWTX SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq TCRR TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
Nasdaq VIE Viela Bio, Inc.
Nasdaq VIR Vir Biotechnology, Inc.
Nasdaq VSTM Verastem, Inc.
Nasdaq VYNE VYNE Therapeutics Inc.
Nasdaq XENE Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Nasdaq ZIOP ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc
Nasdaq ZNTL Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

As a result of the reconstitution, the following 16 securities will be removed from the Index:

EXCHANGE SYMBOL COMPANY NAME
Nasdaq ADMA ADMA Biologics Inc
Nasdaq AMRS Amyris, Inc.
Nasdaq AXNX Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.
Nasdaq CERS Cerus Corporation
Nasdaq CRBP Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.
Nasdaq EOLS Evolus, Inc.
Nasdaq EYPT EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq GLYC GlycoMimetics, Inc.
Nasdaq GRTS Gritstone Oncology, Inc.
Nasdaq LXRX Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq NVCR NovoCure Limited
Nasdaq OPTN OptiNose, Inc.
Nasdaq PRQR ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
Nasdaq QTRX Quanterix Corporation
Nasdaq SLDB Solid Biosciences Inc.
Nasdaq TECH Bio-Techne Corp

About Nasdaq Global Indexes
Nasdaq Global Indexes has been creating innovative, market-leading, transparent indexes since 1971. Today, our index offering spans geographies and asset classes and includes diverse families such as the Dividend and Income (includes Dividend Achievers), Dorsey Wright, Fixed Income (includes BulletShares®), Global Equity, Green Economy, Nordic and Commodity indexes. We continuously offer new opportunities for financial product sponsors across a wide-spectrum of investable products and for asset managers to measure risk and performance. Nasdaq also provides exchange listing, custom index and design solutions to financial organizations worldwide.

About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Relations Contact
Emily Pan
(646) 637-3964
emily.pan@nasdaq.com

Issuer & Investor Contact
Index Client Services
indexservices@nasdaq.com

The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular financial product or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any financial product or any representation about the financial condition of any company or fund. Statements regarding Nasdaq’s proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

