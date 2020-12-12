Third COVID-19 Positive Test at Cigar Lake

December 11, 2020

An individual at Cigar Lake has tested positive for COVID-19. This person has been in isolation since December 9. The result is being sent for confirmation to the provincial lab and will be classified as a presumptive positive until we have confirmation.

Cameco is working closely with the Northern Population Health Unit and under their direction, four close contacts have been identified. All four workers have tested negative today.

Safety is our top priority. This is the third positive test at Cigar Lake – and all are unrelated. In addition, the first positive case from November 28 has been declared a recovery.

Cigar Lake continues to operate safely. We will provide further updates when it’s available.

For more information please contact:

Jeff Hryhoriw 306-385-5221 jeff_hryhoriw@cameco.com