Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 692 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,190 in the last 365 days.

Third COVID-19 Positive Test at Cigar Lake

December 11, 2020

An individual at Cigar Lake has tested positive for COVID-19. This person has been in isolation since December 9. The result is being sent for confirmation to the provincial lab and will be classified as a presumptive positive until we have confirmation.

Cameco is working closely with the Northern Population Health Unit and under their direction, four close contacts have been identified. All four workers have tested negative today.

Safety is our top priority. This is the third positive test at Cigar Lake – and all are unrelated. In addition, the first positive case from November 28 has been declared a recovery.

Cigar Lake continues to operate safely. We will provide further updates when it’s available.

For more information please contact:

Jeff Hryhoriw 306-385-5221 jeff_hryhoriw@cameco.com

You just read:

Third COVID-19 Positive Test at Cigar Lake

Distribution channels: Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.