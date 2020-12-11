(Subscription required) Now that he’s back in the civil division, Ross said he’s drawing on that mediation experience more than ever as civil trials have been put on the back burner during the pandemic.
Dec 11, 2020
You just read:
Judicial Profile: San Francisco County Judge Jeffrey Ross
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.