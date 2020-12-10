Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 688 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,185 in the last 365 days.

San Diego Courts Go Digital, Adjust Document Costs in Pandemic Response

The new fee structure will charge $1 per page for the first five pages, with 40 cents charged for each additional page downloaded. Costs to download a single document will not exceed $50 starting Jan. 1.

Dec 10, 2020

You just read:

San Diego Courts Go Digital, Adjust Document Costs in Pandemic Response

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.