ODA Issues Stop Use Notice on Organic Soil Amendment Product Agro Gold WS

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) has issued a statewide stop sale, use and removal order notice for Agro Gold WS which is labeled as an organic soil amendment product. ODA tested samples of the product and lab analysis detected pesticide active ingredients, glyphosate and diquat. Both were undeclared ingredients in violation of Oregon’s fertilizer and pesticide laws, and both are prohibited by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Organic Program for use in organic production. Continued use of Agro Gold WS in organic production may jeopardize an operation’s organic status.

Glyphosate and diquat were not identified on the Agro Gold product label. Both ingredients are herbicides used to kill broadleaf plants, grasses and weeds. Growers of all crops are advised to discontinue using Agro Gold WS until further notice. Those affected may submit a Report of Loss (ROL) form to ODA. For information on how to submit a ROL please visit the ODA Pesticide and Fertilizer Program online and refer to the Report of Alleged Loss Due to Pesticides Form.

Dealers and retailers in possession of Agro Gold WS must immediately cease offering the product for sale or distribution. Furthermore, they should hold the product and remove it from locations readily visible or accessible to the public and contact ODA for disposition instructions. The product disposition must be first approved in writing by ODA. For additional information about this process or additional questions, please contact ODA at (503) 986-4635.