FWC announces Lake Okeechobee Management Plan survey

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has released a Lake Management Plan survey for Lake Okeechobee and urges stakeholders to get involved by filling it out. The development of lake management plans allows for local stakeholders and FWC staff to jointly craft management targets and approaches that will ensure the long-term well-being of these resources and their benefit to people. The FWC encourages the public to be a part of this process and provide input on lakes in their area. Go to MyFWC.com/LakeOSurvey to contribute to this short survey.

Lake Management Plans are comprehensive, covering the FWC’s management of a system’s fish, wildlife and habitats. They are designed to ensure management of fish and wildlife for their long-term well-being and the benefit of people. Plans will cover management activities within the FWC’s jurisdiction while providing recommendations to partner agencies on items outside of that jurisdiction, such as water levels and water quality. FWC management activities may include but are not limited to habitat protection, restoration and enhancement, fish management and invasive plant management.

For general waterbody information, fishing forecasts, virtual tours, plant control operation schedules and annual workplans, boat ramp information, and more, visit the “What’s Happening on My Lake” website at MyFWC.com/Lake.

For more information about the FWC’s Lake Management Plans, email Ryan Hamm at Ryan.Hamm@MyFWC.com.

