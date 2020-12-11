Tree Lighting Ceremony Starts Holiday Season at State Capitol

The annual State Capitol tree lighting will be available virtually this year so all North Carolinians can enjoy this traditional beginning of the holiday season. The public is invited to view the 42nd annual event virtually, online here.

Sponsored by the State Capitol Foundation, the tree is a 24-foot Fraser Fir from Peak Farms in Ashe County. Wreaths adorning the outside of the Capitol have been donated by the NC Christmas Tree Growers Association.

“So many of us are doing the right thing and adapting our holiday traditions to keep our families and others safe,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “We’re proud to present the annual lighting of this beautiful North Carolina Fraser fir Christmas tree so that everyone from Manteo to Murphy can enjoy it safely online.”

Visitors to the Raleigh area can view the seasonal decorations at the Capitol grounds beginning this week, though the State Capitol building is currently closed to visitors due to COVID-19. Visitors also will be able to either walk or drive around the sidewalks and streets surrounding Capitol Square and the N.C. Executive Mansion to view the exterior lights and decorations.

Although the usual open houses and holiday tours at the Executive Mansion have been canceled this year due to the pandemic, a special video featuring highlights from previous holidays is available to view at https://www.ncdcr.gov/things-do/historic-sites/triangletriad/north-carolina-executive-mansion.

###