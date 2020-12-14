EGYM Expert Series - Fitness and Technology Trends At ClubCorp
EGYM and FITC, invites fitness professionals, gym owners, and operators to discuss trends in the fitness industry and the impact on luxury lifestyle brands.
As we witness brands like ClubCorp adopt thoughtful technology as part of an enhanced member experience there is a lot the traditional fitness industry can learn”COVINGTON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EGYM, a global fitness technology leader providing fitness and health facilities with software and intelligent hardware and solutions, announced the seventh edition of their live expert series webinar: Fitness and Technology Trends At ClubCorp on December 17, 2020, 12:00 PM Mountain/ 2:00 PM Eastern Time (U.S. and Canada).
— Dana Milke
ClubCorp, with its 63-year history, operates over 200 locations across the U.S. and abroad. Its unique mission of "Building Relationships and Enriching Lives" with a diverse offering of various club models serves over 430,000 members. Fitness has become an even larger component of this lifestyle brand.
Michele Meleski, the Vice President of Fitness, Racquet, and Recreation for ClubCorp for almost two years has an extensive leadership background in fitness, working with brands like VillaSport, Wellbridge, The Bay Club, and others. Here is what she had to say;
"Our focus at ClubCorp on member experience is second to none, and it has been a pleasure to serve with our team at ClubCorp, particularly during the past nine months. Integrating fitness more and more into our member experiences has been a goal, and we will continue to build on that momentum in the years to come."
EGYM, in collaboration with Fitness Industry Technology Council, invites fitness professionals, health clubs, and gym owners and operators to an ongoing discussion on trends in the fitness industry and the impact of luxury lifestyle brands like ClubCorp are having.
Topics will include:
- History And Scope of The Lifestyle Brand ClubCorp
- Trends In The Arena Of Lifestyle And How ClubCorp Addresses It
- How Fitness Experiences Are Incorporated Into ClubCorp
- The Use Of Technology At ClubCorp
- The Impact of COVID19
- Other Insights From Our Guest
Panelists will include:
- Michele Meleski (Vice President Of Fitness Racquet and Recreation, ClubCorp)
- Dana Milkie (G.M., North America, EGYM)
- Bryan O'Rourke (CEO FITC | Vedere Ventures)
Bryan O'Rourke, CEO of FIT-C and Vedere Ventures, who serves on the IHRSA board of directors, will be hosting the event.
Dana Milkie, General Manager for EGYM North America, who is underwriting the expert series, had this to say, "ClubCorp represents a powerful lifestyle brand with a very member-centric model. Their mission of building relationships and enriching lives, coupled with their increasing integration of fitness and technology, is a road map for success. As we witness brands like ClubCorp adopt thoughtful technology as part of an enhanced member experience, there is a lot the traditional fitness industry can learn. "
For registration and more information, please follow the link.
# # #
About EGYM
EGYM is a global fitness technology leader providing fitness and health facilities with intelligent workout solutions. EGYM makes exercising smarter and more efficient with its comprehensive suite of connected gym equipment and digital products that integrate seamlessly with 3rd-party hard- and software. The result is a fully connected training experience that drives measurable business and health outcomes on and off the training floor.
EGYM's global headquarters are in Munich, Germany, with North American offices in Boulder, Colorado.
https://egym.com
About The Fitness Industry Technology Council
The Fitness Industry Technology Council is a not for profit consortium of leading professionals and organizations representing the fitness industry. The council seeks to grow the fitness industry, improve fitness user experience through thoughtful adoption of technologies, and mature the collection of real-time wellness data through the creation of interoperability standards.
FITC's headquarters are located in the New Orleans, Louisiana area.
http://www.fittechcouncil.org/
Brandi J Bergeron
+1 713-499-0197
email us here
Moon Mission Media
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn