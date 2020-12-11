Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Lawyers Will Be Sworn In Virtually on Monday

Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor will preside over a virtual bar admissions ceremony this Monday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m.

Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor will preside over a virtual bar admissions ceremony this Monday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m.

Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor will preside over a virtual bar admissions ceremony this Monday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m.

The Ohio Supreme Court’s winter 2020 Bar Admission Ceremony will take place virtually on Monday due to the COVID-19 public emergency.

Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor will preside. The ceremony will be broadcast live on the Ohio Channel at 10 a.m. and streamed at ohiochannel.org and the Supreme Court site, sc.ohio.gov. It will also be accessible on YouTube.

The 721 applicants will be sworn in as lawyers using interactive webinar technology, and they were reminded to invite their families and friends to watch.

These candidates are the applicants who met admission requirements and were successful on the first remote Ohio Bar Exam.

The overall passage rate was 77.4 %, the highest since 2013.

Chief Justice O’Connor will address the applicants and their families remotely from the Courtroom of the Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center in Columbus.

The keynote speaker will be Justice Melody J. Stewart, who will broadcast her address live in the Courtroom.

Also addressing the prospective lawyers will be:

  • Dean Andrew Strauss, of the University of Dayton School of Law
  • Judge Linda Teodosio, president of the Ohio State Bar Association.

Wayne County Common Pleas Judge Mark Wiest, chair of the Ohio Board of Bar Examiners, will present the motion to admit the candidates.

Printed wall certificates for the newly sworn-in attorneys will be mailed to them after the ceremony with information on registration, continuing legal education and the Lawyer to Lawyer Mentoring Program.

