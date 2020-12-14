Boca West Realty Unveils New Renovator Program
The program brings together a prime Boca Raton location, the world’s #1 residential country club lifestyle, golf and water views and new contemporary interiors --all at a remarkable price point.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boca West Realty is well versed in the 55 distinct villages behind the gates of Boca West. The on-site sales firm, exclusively markets and sells homes within the prestigious country club community. With increasing demand and shrinking inventory, the firm recognized a growing need within the community. Although Boca West holds the distinction of being named the #1 Residential Country Club lifestyle in the country, many of the homes within the community are in need of significant interior updates.
— Stephann Cotton, Managing Broker
“Today’s luxury home buyers are seeking instant gratification and are often reluctant to take on a renovation project,” says Stephann Cotton, Managing Broker. “They come down to Boca West to enjoy the lifestyle, not supervise a construction project. With that in mind, we developed a program that would allow current homeowners to move on to the next chapter in life without having to significantly invest in renovations prior to listing their home.” A new affiliation with Gemini Homes and Hasey Construction was recently announced by Boca West Realty. The two companies each have purchased multiple residences within the community and will be providing a consistent resource of newly renovated homes for sale in Boca West.
Boca Raton based real estate development and investment firm Gemini Homes is led by Kenneth Blatt and Marc Gillman. With more than 30 years of experience in luxury real estate, Blatt and Gillman are well-versed in private residential real estate, golf and hotel development. They are excited to be working with Boca West to deliver exceptional new homes.
Hasey Construction is led by Martin J. Hasey who brings more than 35 years of experience to the Renovator Program. As a long-term Palm Beach custom home builder, Hasey understands the importance of quality materials and attention to detail. Working with his sons William, Michael, and Patrick, Hasey is creating updated offerings in Boca West featuring contemporary designs for today’s modern lifestyles.
With limited inventory of homes in the Boca Raton, Florida area, Boca West launched the Renovator Program to meet the growing demand. Cotton explains, “It’s an opportunity that is almost too good to be true. The program brings together a prime Boca Raton location, the world’s #1 residential country club lifestyle, golf and water views and new contemporary interiors --all at a remarkable price point.”
Boca West Country Club is a mecca for those who want resort-style living with exceptional amenities, off-the-charts service and the privileges that come with country club living. From its four championship golf courses, the 400,000+ sq. ft. of clubhouse, and an endless array of amenities, to a world-class 38,000 sq. ft. spa, magnificent 20,000 sq. ft. fitness center, six restaurants, retail boutiques, and pro shops, the 30 Har-Tru hydro tennis courts, 8 pickleball courts, and an aquatics center, Boca West Country Club is a destination like no other.
