Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 708 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,137 in the last 365 days.

Islamic Republic of Mauritania : Request for an Extension of the Extended Credit Facility Arrangement-Staff Report

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Middle East and Central Asia Dept.

Publication Date:

December 11, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The authorities have requested a three-month extension of the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) arrangement set to expire on December 5, 2020. The three-year arrangement was approved by the Executive Board on December 6, 2017 with access of SDR 115.92 million (90 percent of quota); additional access of SDR 20.24 million (about 15.7 percent of quota) was approved on September 2, 2020. On April 23, 2020, the Board also approved the disbursement of SDR 95.68 million (about 74.3 percent of quota) under the Rapid Credit Facility to address urgent balance of payment needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Series:

Country Report No. 2020/315

Frequency:

regular

English

Publication Date:

December 11, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513563732/1934-7685

Stock No:

1MRTEA2020003

Format:

Paper

Pages:

3

You just read:

Islamic Republic of Mauritania : Request for an Extension of the Extended Credit Facility Arrangement-Staff Report

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.