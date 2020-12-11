William Jessup University Announces Plans for On-Campus Soccer Complex with New 15-Year Partnership with Blues FC
The value of the project exceeds $2 million to construct and maintain the new on-campus turf soccer field.
Beyond Jessup and the Blues FC, this is a win for our community as it will also serve the youth of our community in such a positive, impactful way.”ROCKLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- William Jessup University has formally announced a new 15-year partnership with the local competitive club soccer program Blues FC.
— Lance Von Vogt, Jessup Athletic Director
The partnership, made official by Blues FC, along with Jessup President John Jackson and Athletic Director Lance Von Vogt, will begin with the construction of a brand new soccer complex on Jessup’s Rocklin campus. Construction is set to start within the coming months.
“I believe that this partnership and agreement with Blues FC, the gift they are giving us, is monumental for our university and will appropriately benefit their club as well. Beyond Jessup and the Blues FC, this is a win for our community as it will also serve the youth of our community in such a positive, impactful way,” said Von Vogt.
This gift is an agreement that will encompass a value of over $2 million for construction costs and overall upkeep of the soccer facility.
“This partnership with the good people at William Jessup University signifies both a new beginning and an unbelievable opportunity for the Blues FC,” said Dominick DeRosa, a representative of Blues FC. “Our members have been saving, fundraising, and donating since 2009, waiting for an opportunity such as we are announcing today.”
In an official statement, President Jackson added that this partnership allows for the dream of William Jessup University to grow even larger, as this new chapter of Jessup begins. “We are pleased to partner with Blues FC for a new soccer complex on the Jessup campus,” said Jackson. “The benefits to the Jessup community and the region in bringing this level of excellence to our area are outstanding.”
Discussions between Jessup and Blues FC have been ongoing for approximately 18-months and have been led by Von Vogt after an introduction by head men’s soccer coach Greg Lazaga. Lazaga, Von Vogt, and Jackson share the same excitement in that what was once a dream is now a project in fruition.
“Since the day I stepped on campus, I have been dreaming of this day, and it is now a reality,” says Lazaga, who is in his fifth season as head coach. “In a year of so much uncertainty and trial, how great is it to receive such a blessing for our campus and our student-athletes. God is good!”
“Our values of providing an environment that encourages our players to grow into responsible, accountable, and exceptional young men and women parallels William Jessup University’s vision for their graduates and will provide not only soccer opportunities but personal growth opportunities we could not provide on our own,” added DeRosa on the partnership.
Blues FC will be working directly with the selected field turf company to contract the installation of the field. Jessup will coordinate directly with the field turf company to execute the project management of the installation of the field. After the first 18-months of the field’s operation, the Blues will contribute $3,000 a month for continued field maintenance and improvements.
To begin construction, Jessup is providing the land, grading, and five inches of crushed rock for the base. The Blues will then provide an NFL grade turf surface, measuring 180 yards by 80 yards. The turf surface will be large enough for 1.5 regular sized fields vertically or four practice fields horizontally, allowing for both Jessup men’s and women’s soccer teams to practice simultaneously.
“The all-weather turf field will provide our athletes a professional-quality surface to play and train on 365 days of the year, as well as open doors for the expansion of our current winter and summer camps,” added Lazaga.
In addition to the turf, Blues have also agreed to provide temporary lighting, fencing, and bleachers. Jessup will oversee the regular maintenance and repairs of the field in cooperation with the Blues.
“This field takes us from what would arguably be one of the lesser fields in the conference and the country for men’s and women’s soccer to one of the premier field spaces for men’s and women’s soccer. It raises our commitment to our students and our student-athletes,” added Von Vogt.
Blues FC reserves the right to use the field each weeknight, making this new soccer complex the official home for Blues FC. It will also serve as a host site for several youth soccer tournaments and matches for teams in the greater Sacramento area.
Jessup Soccer will obtain rights to use the field all other hours of the day, allowing for all Jessup sports to have an outdoor training facility on campus.
With the construction of a new home for Jessup Soccer, the current Jessup soccer field located adjacent to the on-campus apartments will be reconstructed into a university quad, allowing for an outdoor space for the students to use.
“I believe people will look at this project as a sign of maturity for Jessup,” Von Vogt added. “I believe that this is the first of many major facility projects for Jessup Athletics and William Jessup University as a whole.”
It is estimated that construction will be completed in the late spring of 2021, allowing the Warriors to host camps this summer and kick off a next season on their new home turf. For more information about this new partnership or Jessup Athletics, contact Matthew Horrocks, Jessup Sports Information Director.
William Jessup University is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), and the Golden State Athletic Conference (GSAC). For additional information regarding Jessup Athletics, visit www.jessupathletics.com. For more information about William Jessup University, visit www.jessup.edu. Follow Jessup Athletics on social media: William Jessup University Athletics (Facebook) and @JessupAthletics (Twitter & Instagram).
