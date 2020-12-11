Super rare Pokémon SM Black Star “Ishihara GX” promotional trading card soars to $50,600 at Weiss Auctions, Nov. 19-20

Extremely rare Pokémon SM Black Star “Ishihara GX” promotional trading card, graded PSA 8 Near Mint/Mint, one of only about 60 copies in existence ($50,600).

Original Peanuts daily comic strip drawn and signed by the late iconic illustrator Charles Schulz (1922-2000), dated “5-2-1952”and featuring Snoopy and Schroeder ($26,500).

Very rare Record of Bodies and Effects for the passengers and crew of the S.S. Titanic, to include Bodies Buried at Sea and Bodies Delivered at Morgue in Halifax ($10,300).

Original cover art for Spook Comics (1946) by John Giunta, 15 inches by 20 inches, from the Bailey Publishing archive and a classic from the Golden Age of Comics ($9,775).