Free At-Home COVID-19 Testing Now Available To All South Dakota Residents

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Health, in partnership with Vault Health, Inc., is now offering convenient at-home COVID-19 testing kits, available to all South Dakota residents at no cost to them. The saliva-based test can be requested by visiting the Health Department website or by clicking HERE, and is geared towards people who have had close contact(s) with confirmed positive cases.

“Continuing to deliver increased access to COVID-19 testing has been at the forefront of our battle against COVID-19,” said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health. “This convenient testing kit will make it easier for South Dakotans to get tested and limit COVID-19 spread. Our Department and the Noem Administration remain steadfast in delivering the best testing options to individuals, families and small businesses across our state.”

Users of the kit follow a provided step-by-step sample collection procedure while being assisted by trained medical staff via a web conference service. The sample is then mailed back to a laboratory for medical analysis and results are delivered users via email within 24-48 hours.

The at-home testing kits are available to the public in addition to previously announced drive-thru testing facilities across South Dakota. As of 12/11/2020, over 660,000 COVID-19 tests have been completed statewide.

While awaiting results, individuals who have been tested whether at-home or at a medical facility should follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in their home and community.

For more information and the latest resources, visit COVID.SD.GOV.

