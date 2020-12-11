Cloud Supply Chain Management Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2030

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Research Report 2020 Analysis and Forecast 2030” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market: Market Segments: By Solution (Demand Planning & Forecasting, Inventory & Warehouse Management, Product life-Cycle Management, Logistics Management, Sales & Operations Planning, Order Management, Transportation Management, Procurement & Sourcing and Product Master Data Management); By Service (Training & Consulting, Managed Services and Support & Maintenance); By Deployment (Hybrid cloud, Public cloud and Public Cloud); By User Type (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises); By Industry (Energy & Power, Retail & Wholesale, Food & Beverage, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Healthcare & life sciences, Hospitality, Government and Others); and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030

Product Overview

Cloud supply chain management is all about managing the supply chain cycle within an organization that is present in flexible locations, with cloud or Internet of Things (IoT) data, analytics, and decision-making all taking place. There is a need for data and computing to be focused on the cloud in this era of complex business and large coverage and globalization of trade and services, i.e. resources are present at a location and can be used when needed. In other words, computing on a wide scale is where utilities are supplied on demand.

Market Highlights

Factors such as such growing awareness about cloud-based SCM benefits among enterprises, reduced operational costs, and improved operational visibility are fueling the growth of the cloud SCM market, across the globe.

Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market is segmented by solution into demand planning & forecasting, inventory & warehouse management, product life-cycle management, logistics management, sales & operations planning, order management, transportation management, procurement & sourcing, and product master data management. The greater market share in 2019 was accounted for by the demand planning & forecasting solutions segment and is expected to see the highest growth during the forecast period. Almost every company is reliant on the internet in this era of technology, which is a key factor in the expanding market for cloud SCM demand planning and forecasting solutions.

Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing need of demand management solutions among enterprises

Owing to the rise in fragmented networks, increased product variants, and consumer demand for personalized solutions, the global transport network and supply chains are increasingly becoming complex. In addition, global supply chains require too many transport configurations or modifications and incur secondary costs for companies, which in turn raises the cost of investment.

Restraints

Lack of technical expertise

Security concerns include threats associated with the hacked information or the misunderstanding of information that structures a notable concern for the company that uses these administrations. Another real drawback on the usage of these structures will be the dependence on focal access to validate information alongside the hazards found with the entire system being down, which also affects the general sector.

Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market: Regions

Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MENA.

Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market in North America held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2019. Significant market growth in North America will be driven primarily by the adoption of GS1 standards aimed at improving the efficiency, security and visibility of supply chains across physical and digital channels in 25 sectors, the emergence and implementation of cloud-based solutions in almost every industry that have reduced operational costs by improving efficiency and incrustation. Also, the increased adoption of cloud in the region is presumed to fuel the use of data analytics platform, which is expected to boost the growth of the market consequently.

Key Developments in the Market:

• In July 2020 - Oracle Corporation introduced a new Oracle Logistics Digital Assistant, an AI-powered virtual assistant for Oracle Cloud Logistics. With this, the customers of the organization and employees can have easy, on-the-go access to order status and shipment tracking without having to navigate through the Oracle Transportation Management (OTM) application or understand complicated data mappings.

Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market: Key Players

• SAP SE

o Company Overview

o Business Strategy

o Key Product Offerings

o Financial Performance

o Key Performance Indicators

o Risk Analysis

o Recent Development

o Regional Presence

o SWOT Analysis

• Infor, Inc.

• Oracle Corporation.

• The Descartes Systems Group Inc

• JDA Software Group, Inc

• Manhattan Associates, Inc.

• Logility, Inc.

• Kinaxis Inc.

• IBM Corporation

Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market report also contains analysis on:

Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Segments:

By Solution:

• Demand planning & forecasting

• Inventory & warehouse management

• Product life-cycle management

• Logistics management

• Sales & operations planning

• Order management

• Transportation management

• Procurement & sourcing

• Product master data management

By Service:

• Training & consulting

• Managed services

• Support & maintenance

By Deployment Type:

• Hybrid cloud

• Public cloud

By User Type:

• Large enterprises

• Small & medium enterprises

By Industry:

• Energy & power

• Retail & wholesale

• Food & beverage

• Transportation & logistics

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare & life sciences

• Hospitality

• Government

• Others

• Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Dynamics

• Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.