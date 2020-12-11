Gamification Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2030

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Gamification Market Research Report 2020 Analysis and Forecast 2030” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Global Gamification Market: Market Segments: By Solution (Enterprise-driven, Consumer-driven); By Deployment (On-Premise & Cloud-Based); By Application (Marketing, Sales, Product development, Human resources, Analytics, E-commerce and Others); By End-User (BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Media and entertainment, Education, IT and telecom, Government and Others); and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030

Product Overview

Primary objective of gamification is to target the human instinct that motivates success through means of incentive through new, satisfying, competitive fun concepts that make it comparable to a game experience. It uses the concepts of badges, points, avatars, levels, ranks, etc. widely used in conjunction with each other to encourage encouragement in which an event chain leads from one reward to the other on some e-commerce website or on the internet to offer the atmosphere similar to a game.

Market Highlights

Rewards and appreciation for employees over success to improve employee engagement, the availability of attractive deals to customers and consumers, and gamification resulting in higher Return on Investment (ROI) are the major factors driving the growth of the gamification industry.

Global Gamification Market: Segments

Consumer-driven solution to grow with the highest CAGR of XX.X% during 2019-30

Global Gamification Market is segmented by solution into a consumer-driven solution and enterprise-driven solution. The greater market share in 2019 was accounted for by the consumer-driven solutions and is expected to see the highest growth during the forecast period. As consumer-driven solutions are considered to be user-friendly and versatile, this category contributes the greatest revenue and is commonly used to amplify customer engagement and motivation in many different industries for different goods.

Global Gamification Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Adoption of gamification solutions by corporate sector

Growth of the gamification market is propelled by the extensive adoption of technologies such as smartphone, web and social media and the swelling use of internet-based services. Additionally, the presence of gamification systems such as consumer-based gamification systems and cloud-based gamification allows small and medium-sized companies, without paying any additional amount, to expansively embrace gamification techniques.

Lack of awareness about advantages of gamification

Lack of improvement in game designs is expected to hamper the growth of the gamification market in different developed as well as developing economies. However, the growth of the market is further hindered by less awareness and low accessibility of gamification strategies, along with understated impacts on consumer attitudes.

Global Gamification Market: Regions

Global Gamification Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MENA.

Global Gamification Market in North America held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2019. The growth of this business in the area is due to the widespread adoption in this area of an enterprise-based and customer-based approach. Countries such as the US and Canada are increasingly implementing gamification strategies with the use of powerful branding, advertisement, and customer engagement in order to aggravate their organizations' marketing activities. Thus, these factors are accentuating demand in this area for the gamification industry.

Key Developments in the Market:

• In September 2019, Microsoft added new features and applications for Dynamics 365 by adding AI-driven insights. This product enhancement will empower organizations to take informed actions and improve their customer experiences.

Global Gamification Market: Key Players

• Microsoft Corporation

• Cognizant Technology Solution Corp.

• MPS Interactive Systems Limited

• Ambition

• Callidus Software Inc

• Axonify Inc

• IActionable Inc.

• Bunchball Inc.

• G-Cube

By Solution:

• Enterprise-driven

• Consumer-driven

By Deployment:

• Cloud

• On-premises

By Application:

• Marketing

• Sales

• Product development

• Human resources

• Analytics

• E-commerce

• Others

By End User:

• BFSI

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Media and entertainment

• Education

• IT and telecom

• Government

• Others

