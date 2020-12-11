Digitalising Freight – Chinsay Expands With New European Head

GENEVA, SINGAPORE, December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chinsay, the technology company championing digitalisation in the freight and commodity markets, is announcing today a new hire in Geneva, marking a further expansion into the freight industry with an ex-Cargill and digitalisation expert. Aitana Conca will lead Chinsay’s business in Europe, Middle East, and Africa as Director of the region, bringing her expertise in change management, digitalisation, and freight, and drawing on her experience of trading, financial, risk, and operational areas.

At Cargill Ocean Transportation Conca was Global Head Middle Desk and Contract Management, in charge of end-to-end business processes and of leveraging technology and automation to increase efficiency. She was part of the Cargill Ocean Transportation division for thirteen years, where she established her expertise in operational efficiency and started her journey in digitalisation, before completing a Global Executive Master in Digital Business and moving to IFCHOR as Head of Digital Transformation, where she focused on operational efficiency and data.

Colin Hayward, CEO of Chinsay, said: “We are extremely pleased to welcome Aitana to our team. She brings an impressive breadth of experience in the freight and commodity markets, in particular automation and new technologies. Her client-side perspective will, no doubt, be a very valuable asset both for us and our clients, as she knows well our customers’ workflows, their internal pressures, and the need to deliver not only successful integrations, but also a competitive advantage.”

Aitana Conca, Director EMEA of Chinsay, said: “Chinsay has a highly-knowledgeable team, an amazing platform and they think big. I am looking forward to having the opportunity of bringing change in the freight market through my experience and knowledge, coupled with Chinsay’s business and technology, enabling clients to build a firm foundation for their digitalisation strategy. I have seen Chinsay expand and mature first-hand, as one of their first customers on the Recap Manager, the predecessor of ICP.”

Chinsay is the provider of ICP (Intelligent Contract Platform), a unique SaaS platform aimed at freight and commodity markets, which digitalises and captures trade data end-to-end, extracting value from the contract, creating a ’golden copy’ and ensuring compliance metrics are met. ICP brings efficiency within the organisation, and both internal and external collaboration along the supply chain, eliminating error-prone processes.