Gary Annear 1933-2020

Longtime Assistant United States Attorney Gary Annear died Dec. 9. A UND School of Law graduate, he was admitted to the N.D. bar in 1960. A memorial service will be held at Gethsemane Episcopal Cathedral in Fargo on Monday, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m.
