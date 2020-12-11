Gary Annear 1933-2020

Longtime Assistant United States Attorney Gary Annear died Dec. 9. A UND School of Law graduate, he was admitted to the N.D. bar in 1960. A memorial service will be held at Gethsemane Episcopal Cathedral in Fargo on Monday, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m.

Funeral Home Link: https://www.hansonrunsvold.com/obituaries/Gary-Annear/#!/Obituary