Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 774 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,084 in the last 365 days.

Innovative program for geological exploration project management wins top Science and Technology Prize

Background

Gazprom's Science and Technology Prize was established in 1998. The Prize is an important component of the corporate scientific and technological policy aimed at promoting innovations in the Company's businesses and maintaining its technological leadership within the global energy industry.

In 2020, 126 authors from 23 subsidiaries of Gazprom and 8 third-party entities submitted their projects for the Prize.

The papers were assessed by a group of experts from Gazprom and its subsidiaries. The assessment criteria included urgency, novelty, scientific and technological level (research intensity), area of application, scope and economic impact with regard to Gazprom, commercial potential and protectability, and use of domestic products, technologies and equipment.

You just read:

Innovative program for geological exploration project management wins top Science and Technology Prize

Distribution channels: Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.