Innovative program for geological exploration project management wins top Science and Technology Prize

Background

Gazprom's Science and Technology Prize was established in 1998. The Prize is an important component of the corporate scientific and technological policy aimed at promoting innovations in the Company's businesses and maintaining its technological leadership within the global energy industry.

In 2020, 126 authors from 23 subsidiaries of Gazprom and 8 third-party entities submitted their projects for the Prize.

The papers were assessed by a group of experts from Gazprom and its subsidiaries. The assessment criteria included urgency, novelty, scientific and technological level (research intensity), area of application, scope and economic impact with regard to Gazprom, commercial potential and protectability, and use of domestic products, technologies and equipment.