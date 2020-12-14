Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Price of Enterprise

Too Early, Too Late, Now what?

A book about the environmental consequences of industrialization

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our world is in peril from human behavior. As we push into our future, we watch exponential growth in a business-as-usual industry that endangers the future we will meet. Driven by ideas of entrepreneurship, industry keeps expanding to meet our demands for modern conveniences. Meanwhile, Mother Nature approaches the brink of existence. Recently, an early warning message was sent from nature, via a small virus, about the consequences of the current human pathway. Growing population leads to expanding industries that expand the use of wilderness to meet human needs and wants. The strains expand into exacerbated consequences. We might think the escalating consequences to nature only happened recently, yet author David Hawk’s book Too Early, Too Late, Now What? reveals how the problem in humans began decades ago. He goes on to argue why the consequences of this will become more tragic as humans continue ignoring them.

Hawk works with and advises industries and universities so they may see the world as a connected system. His focus has been on internationalization to better see global problems. He has served as a senior adviser to IBM, IKEA, the world’s largest construction company and many other companies. He taught enterprise change in various industries and universities in: China, England, Finland, Germany, Japan, Sweden, and the U.S. His teaching began as a teaching assistant at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He has been a professor at various tertiary institutions including: the Stockholm School of Economics, Iowa State University, Tokyo Metropolitan University, Tsinghua University and Helsinki University of Technology. He was a dean in the New Jersey Institute of Technology. He currently advises a group of female CEOs and a group planning a new city to illustrate potential experiments in business as unusual.

The book outlines the reality of the relationship between humans and the natural environment without sugarcoating the truth about deterioration of systems supporting life. The focus is on a 1977 study report revealing a climate change future if humans could not change. Humans continued environmental waste via the ever-expanding industrialization and enterprise. The book showcases potentials to avert climate change via a different system of thought. Innovation via business as unusual is desperately needed.

