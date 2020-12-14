ROCCO RICH COMMUNICATION SERVICES (RCS) Messaging Vendor Benchmarking Report 2020
Rated by Mobile Network Operators globally
Despite "Global Reach" being a major challenge to RCS, almost all continents of the world have taken part in this research (Japan, France, Canada and Brazil to name 4 of the 17 countries).”LONDON, UK, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now Published: ROCCO RCS Messaging Vendor Benchmarking Report 2020
— Jason Bryan CEO ROCCO Research
Industry first as leading vendors in RCS Messaging are voted for by Mobile Operators globally.
We first started following the story of RCS in 2007. Since then we've been reporting on its progress over the years and especially in the last 4 years there's been a lot to talk about. Sometimes the outcome did not look promising, sometimes it was over-hyped, but at least today we can clearly see that RCS fits nicely into the messaging options any enterprise would want to offer to be admired.
For the first time ROCCO Research has run its industry known benchmarking research on RCS Messaging. By asking global MNOs how vendors perform on over 30 KPI's on Performance and Leadership, ROCCO has learned a lot about the challenges and opportunities in the market, as well as identifying the leading vendors for 2020. This report is helpful for the industry because it also features insights on what MNOs think about RCS in terms of its appeal to them as suppliers.
ROCCO's first RCS Messaging Vendor benchmarking report is now published. To see in fine detail which Vendors scored highest and on which KPIs Click here to find out more or buy the report.
This report also features in our Messaging Bundle. Buy our new releases on CPaaS and A2P SMS Market Intelligence and this report together at a 20% discount.
If there’s one thing we can tell you about RCS, it’s that despite a long hiatus as an industry, we seem finally to have moved beyond the hype to something which is recognised as more fundamental: the application of RCS Messaging solutions.
Following the 13 reports we have conducted on A2P SMS in recent years, we recently saw substantial evidence of investment in RCS and felt that an RCS messaging market research study would be useful to evaluate where we are. A year ago we published the RCS Messaging Market Intelligence Report. The report was a great success, featuring all the top vendors with comments on where they thought the industry was going. Yes they were all very positive, but that is what the industry needed to get RCS moving. But we also asked them some painful questions which we think revealed a lot about how ready they were and what the future rollout may be like.
Now in 2020 with all the success around messaging we've seen in this year, (See our A2P SMS and CPaaS Market Intelligence Reports) its not surprising that 2020 is also the year when RCS should expand and grow its Rich Communications across the globe. To be completely transparent, we wanted to run this research this year despite knowing that there would not be a lot of MNOs who would take part in this first year (expected total number of MNOS with RCS at this time is around 60). RCS is relatively new and so we recognise that making a report this year is a brave move. But RCS also needs some more visibility to push it to the next stage and this is what research of this kind can provide. We hope in a small way this report is a catalyst to further action and implementation.
Despite "Global Reach" being a major challenge to RCS, almost all continents of the world have taken part in this research (Japan, France, Canada and Brazil to name 4 of the 17 countries). Two Operator groups also took part in the research, meaning in total we had 41 MNOs. However they have only rated a handful of vendors. Only 5 Vendors made it through to the report (because ROCCO insists on having at least 5 MNOs giving feedback to allow for meaningful results). Only 2 of those vendors reached tier one in this report.
Congratulations to all the vendors who appear in the research. Operators who took part in the research will shortly receive their free Executive Summary report of all the findings. Many thanks for supporting ROCCO Research.
