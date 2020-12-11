Ekkehard Ernst and Sabina Dewan on the Growing Precarity of Work

The pandemic is casting a spotlight on how vulnerable so many workers really are. (iStock by Getty Images/ArtMarie)

The global pandemic has caused millions of people to lose their jobs and is widening the gap between white-collar workers who can work from home and those who don’t have the skills or resources to participate in a digitally-driven economy. And with robots and automation on the rise, COVID-19 appears to have ushered in a new normal for the global workplace. But in this podcast, JustJobs Network President Sabina Dewan, and ILO economist Ekkehard Ernst, argue this "new normal" isn't really new at all, and that shifting demographics and technology were upending labor markets long before the Covid-induced lockdowns. Dewan and Ernst coauthored Rethinking the World of Work, published in the December 2020 issue of Finance and Development Magazine.

Sabina Dewan is President and Executive Director of the JustJobs Network.

Ekkehard Ernst is chief of the Macroeconomic Policies and Jobs unit at the International Labour Organization.