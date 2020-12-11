Slinger Bag to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag Inc. (OTC: SLBG), a sports brand focused on innovative game improvement technology with an initial focus on the global tennis market, today announced that Mike Ballardie, Slinger Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the LD 500 virtual investor conference on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 9:00AM EST.



Mr. Ballardie will provide the live virtual audience with information about the Company’s progress in its expansion into the global tennis market, and will discuss projections for the Slinger Bag Tennis Ball Launcher. The Slinger Bag is revolutionizing the game for tennis players who struggle to find regular and reliable opponents, and know that typical ball machines are bulky, expensive, and cumbersome. Slinger offers tennis enthusiasts of any skill level the opportunity to practice anytime, anywhere without the need for a playing partner. Slinger Bag recently announced a partnership with Color Sports to distribute the Slinger Bag in 11 Gulf Coast Cooperative countries building on existing global distribution partnerships now valued at over $200 million over the next five years.

The Main Event will feature a new and unique format, with companies presenting for 10 minutes, followed by 10 minutes of Q&A by a panel of investors and analysts.

"The time has finally come to do something different in the virtual conference world. Let’s see if we can pull off something that can be enjoyed by both executives and investors alike,” stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD, now a wholly owned subsidiary of SRAX, Inc.

The Main Event will take place on December 14th and 15th, exclusively on the Sequire Virtual Events platform.

About LD Micro/SEQUIRE

LD Micro began in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. For more information, please visit ldmicro.com .

The upcoming Main Event will be highlighting a new format that will benefit both executives and the investors tuning in from all over the globe.

In September 2020, LD Micro. Inc. was acquired by SRAX, Inc., a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing

About Slinger Bag® Slinger® is a new sports brand focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across all Ball Sport categories. With the vision to become a next-generation sports consumer products company, Slinger® enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities. Slinger® is initially focused on building its brand within the global Tennis market, through its Slinger® Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger Bag® has underpinned its proof of concept with over $200M of retail value in global distribution agreements since the Spring of 2020. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie (former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquet sports executive) Slinger® is now primed to continue to disrupt what are traditional global markets with its patent-pending, highly transportable and affordable Slinger® Launcher.

