C.R. England Announces Historic Driver Pay Increase

/EIN News/ -- Salt Lake City, UT, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C.R. England, one of the nation’s leaders in transportation solutions, has announced a multi-million dollar driver pay increase which will impact a majority of its Over the Road drivers, making it the largest pay increase in C.R. England’s 100-year history.

The pay increase, which went into effect on December 1, is estimated to provide an average 15.5 percent increase to the base pay of Over the Road solo drivers. Additionally, drivers are also participating in a new bonus program that launched on November 1, which provides incentives for safe driving and superior service performance. Earning top payout on the Safe & On-Time, Every Time Bonus, combined with the base pay increase, is estimated to provide up to a 25 percent total pay increase for eligible drivers.

“We are very excited about this solo pay increase and are pleased to offer it at a time when professional truck drivers have been at the center of relief efforts related to the COVID crisis,” said Chief Executive Officer Chad England. “On average, we expect up to a 25 percent pay increase for eligible drivers and this is one of the biggest we’ve ever seen in our industry. We have high expectations of our drivers, but also want to reward them for their hard work and dedication. This is a multi-million-dollar investment in our drivers. When you combine this new pay increase with our robust miles and freight availability, we truly believe we have put together a world-class compensation package.”

In addition to these increases for the majority of drivers in C.R. England’s OTR Division, the company continues to evaluate and adjust pay for its already highly paid drivers in the Dedicated and Intermodal Divisions.

Not only does C.R. England provide competitive, industry leading compensation and benefits for its drivers, through the company-sponsored One Initiative, drivers are also able to give back to the community. With each load delivered, a meal is donated to one of 22 food banks nationally to provide a meal to a hungry child with the goal of donating one million meals annually. Over 4.7 million meals have been donated since 2018.

About C.R. England

Founded in 1920, C.R. England, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT and is one of North America’s largest refrigerated transportation companies. C.R. England services include National, Mexico, and Regional Truckload service in addition to Dedicated and Intermodal services. Visit www.crengland.com .

About One Initiative

To learn more about C.R. England’s goal of providing one million meals to children each year, visit www.oneagainstchildhoodhunger.com.

