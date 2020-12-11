Keeping It Clean and Healthy
A book containing information about facilities managementCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare facilities like hospitals need a lot of upkeep and maintenance to ensure the health of its patients and workers. However, there is more to managing these kinds of facilities than simply making sure everything is sanitized daily. As times change, so too should hospitals and other healthcare facilities in order to keep up with advancing technologies and cutting-edge methodologies. Author Hong Poh Fan’s book, Privatization of Facility Management in Public Hospitals, sheds light on the inner workings of facilities management.
Hong Poh Fan is a professional engineering and chartered engineer with MICE, UK, and currently operates a consultant engineering firm. Fan graduated with a BSc from University of Manchester, UK, doing so with honors. He also has an MBA from Brunel University, UK and has vast experience in facility management and engineering, clocking in 20 years of facility management in hospitals. It is from his wealth of knowledge and experience in this field that Fan had drawn upon in writing this book.
The goal of the book is to inform readers interested in learning more about facility management and support services in healthcare facilities, particularly those in developing countries like Malaysia. The book contains information such as the brief history of privatization development, the process of privatization, five hospital support services, benefits and shortcomings, and so on. It is intended for readers who are in the medical fields as well as for engineers and technical professionals with a keen interest in facilities management in medical centers.
It is one of the few books about facility management and engineering in health care. Get your copy today!
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter