A Groundhog of a Story
A tale of being one with nature and the selfCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the formative years of their youth, girls can have very big dreams. These dreams can be ones that would, when manifested into reality, change their lives and in turn, the world. But when these dreams are shattered, especially when it is through no fault of their own, the change in their lives can be very negative. And when this happens, a new journey unfolds that perhaps can lead to a different kind of happy ending. This is the story of author Jan Willemsen’s book Sarah Beara and Her Groundhog.
Born and raised in Toronto, Canada, Jan Willemsen found his passion to write this book while growing up in Grey County, a subregion of Southern Ontario. And it shows; his proximity to nature and the wilderness definitely seeped into his writing of this story. Jan and his wife eventually left Toronto and moved into their second home, where they raised their kids. They were later granted the titles of grandpa and grandma as their children themselves got married and had children of their own.
This book is an amazing story of hope and redemption after things go horribly wrong and a young girl’s lofty dreams are shattered by situations out of her control. Ravaged with guilt and tormented by her wrong choices, she isolates herself from her loving family and friends, moving further away from who she was before. However, her journey brings her closer to nature, to familiar places she visited previously, and this time, things would be different.
This heartwarming tale is a must-have for fans of stories about the human condition. Get your copy today! You can also learn more about the book in Jan Willemsen’s website, www.sarahbearaandhergroundhog.com.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter