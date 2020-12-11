Nineteen Making an Impact During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Chuck Bolton's bestselling book, 19 Fighting COVID-19: Unsung Heroes Creating an Impact During the Pandemic and Unrest, is now available on Audible
During a perilous time, we need people who show us the way forward. We crave the stories of others who execute with purpose and passion, who make a real impact, so we’re inspired to do the same.”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the COVID-19 crisis spreads across the USA like wildfire, it has disrupted every aspect of American life. Nearly sixteen million cases have been diagnosed and over two hundred ninety-two thousand have died in our country. Businesses, schools, places of worship, families and individuals have all been affected. Many people are in crisis, desperate for assistance. Our way of life has been disturbed. While we wait for a return to normal, there are reasons for hope.
— Chuck Bolton
“While we are optimistic about the vaccines, what continues to amaze us during the crisis are the everyday heroes – people just like you and me - who operate and lead with hope and a sense of purpose, who make a positive impact despite the consequences”, says Chuck Bolton, CEO executive coach and author of international bestselling book, 19 Fighting COVID-19: Unsung Heroes Creating an Impact During the Pandemic and Unrest, now available on Audible at Amazon.
Bolton continues, “The definition of impact is having a strong effect on someone or something. As the crisis grew, we saw our world change. During a perilous time, we need people who show us the way forward. We crave the stories of others – in ways small and large - who execute with purpose and with passion, who make a real difference, so we’re inspired to do the same.”
In the 19 Fighting COVID-19: Unsung Heroes Creating an Impact During the Pandemic and Unrest book, Bolton identified nineteen people in Minnesota who operate with purpose and passion to assist others. People playing their part during the COVID-19 pandemic and in the fight for racial justice.
After 19 Fighting COVID-19: Unsung Heroes Creating an Impact During the Pandemic and Unrest was released this summer in paperback and Kindle formats, it quickly rose to bestseller status in several categories in the USA, Canada and Australia. Now, for those who prefer to listen to books, it is available on Audible.
Renowned narrator, Frank Pleticha, brings the nineteen stories to life. He connects with his audience, putting the listener at ease with his soothing and trustworthy voice. The stories Pleticha shares of these unsung heroes include:
• An ICU nurse who cares for the sickest COVID patients and shares her moving story.
• A school bus manager who leads her district’s effort to keep the students fed.
• A CEO who pivoted his company to increase production 10-fold to meet the demand for a critical product in treating coronavirus.
• A 21-year-old graduate student who orchestrated the clean-up of the looted Lake Street Target store in Minneapolis.
• A music teacher who lifts the spirits of thousands every Friday night since mid-March through her Facebook Live performances. Performing for a global audience, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called her his “Good Story of the Day” during a COVID update.
• The uplifting and encouraging stories of fourteen other Minnesotans who every day create an impact.
During this treacherous period, we seek inspiration from people who capture hearts and minds, who show us the path through the storm. Their stories fill us with optimism, hope and inspiration. Students and young adults who face uncertainty about the present and future will be especially encouraged listening to the stories of these role models who make a positive difference.
In today’s volatile and uncertain world, if ever there was a time for a book about people who make an impact, now is the time.
In the spirit of creating an impact, 100% of the author’s proceeds from the sale of this book will be donated to Second Harvest Heartland, one of the nation’s largest foodbanks, headquartered in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. With one in eight Minnesotans facing food insecurity, including one in four children, food relief is imperative. Passionate about eliminating food insecurity, narrator Frank Pleticha has graciously donated his narration services to serve this cause, too.
Here’s the link to the book: https://www.amazon.com/19-Fighting-COVID-19-Creating-Pandemic-ebook/dp/B08BCNVWK8/ref=tmm_kin_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=
About Chuck Bolton
Chuck Bolton is a coach and advisor to CEOs and a six-time bestselling author.
Since 2000, Chuck has shown his clients how to reinvent their impact and create massive value through his coaching firm, The Bolton Group LLC. He loves inspiring and encouraging others to become their best, so they can make a unique difference in the world.
Chuck coaches and consults with leaders in the medical device, healthcare and life sciences sectors. In his prior corporate career, Chuck served as the group vice president, human resources for Boston Scientific.
Chuck Bolton
chuck@theboltongroup.com
http://theboltongroup.com
612-229-1020
Working out of his audio studio in the Blue Ridge Mountains, narrator Frank Pleticha can be reached at: https://frankpletichavo.com
Chuck Bolton
The Bolton Group LLC
+1 612-229-1020
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn