Swissbit strengthens growth strategy with the acquisition of Hyperstone
Swissbit and Hyperstone, specialist supplier of flash memory controllers, set to jointly develop new innovative products for embedded IoT and security solutionsWESTFORD, MASSACHUSSETTS, USA, December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swissbit Holding AG (Swissbit), a leading specialist provider of data-storage and embedded IoT solutions for industrial applications, announces the acquisition of Hyperstone GmbH, a leading supplier of flash memory controllers, from CML Microsystems Plc. Through the investment Swissbit boosts its value creation and technology competence and further strengthens its leading position as an independent European manufacturer of memory and security products. Joint development projects will focus on innovative solutions in the attractive growth market for security and embedded IoT. The two companies will work together to meet the rapidly growing demands from customers for data and device security in the Internet of Things with best-in-class products. Hyperstone will also benefit from Swissbit's system and market experience in these attractive future markets for the development of its controllers. At the same time both companies will continue to support and expand their respective customer and partner networks for storage solutions as independent organizations and brands. The transaction is still subject to approval by the relevant authorities.
Hyperstone's existing management team around Managing Director Dr. Jan Peter Berns will invest in the group as part of the transaction and will hold a minority stake in the future.
Focusing on synergies for IoT and security solutions
Through joint development projects, the two companies will focus on innovative solutions in the attractive growth market for security and embedded IoT. The aim is to develop best-in-class solutions that enable customers to protect data and devices in the Internet of Things (IoT) more reliably and easily. As an independent manufacturer with many years of experience in security solutions, Swissbit thus further strengthens its value and technology chain.
Customers can depend on a strong, trustworthy partner with complete supply chain control over its security products - from the design and development of products and modules and the integration of applicable security components such as Secure Elements, NAND flash memory and controllers, through to secure production in its own state-of-the-art new manufacturing facility in Berlin, Germany. With the acquisition of Hyperstone, Swissbit is now even better positioned to implement its long-term growth strategy and to offer the best IoT and security solutions to reliably protect data and devices in networked systems.
For more than 20 years Swissbit has been a trusted partner for the development and production of highly reliable storage products such as SD and microSD memory cards, SSD hard disks and USB memory modules for industrial applications as well as hardware-based security solutions for applications in the Internet of Things. Swissbit products are optimized for the special requirements of industrial applications offering highest reliability, quality, durability, and security. Using flash-memory technology, the company develops and produces highly integrated and hardware-based solutions for M2M (machine to machine) authentication, cryptography and data protection and data storage. Custom and bespoke solutions are also offered. All Swissbit products are "Made in Germany" in the new state-of-the-art factory in Berlin.
"The acquisition forms an integral part of our growth strategy,” says Silvio Muschter, CEO of Swissbit AG. “Digitalization and increased connectivity of devices in the Internet of Things are driving the demand for secure, high-quality storage products from our memory division and security solutions from our Embedded IoT division. The most valuable asset is data. At Swissbit we see it as our key responsibility to store and protect this data reliably. With the acquisition of Hyperstone, we are not only strengthening and deepening our value chain, but also our technology chain. This will be of great benefit to customers who are looking for a trustworthy provider of highly reliable security products "Made in Germany" for demanding applications."
As a leading provider of flash controller solutions, Hyperstone will continue to provide controllers, firmware and reference designs to module suppliers and disk-on-board integrators around the world. "With Swissbit as an investor we are gaining a partner with a deep understanding of our markets and technologies. Based on this knowledge Hyperstone will be supported to invest, operate and grow independently in our market. All our customers will benefit from new products and a strong roadmap", says Dr. Jan Peter Berns, Managing Director at Hyperstone.
The benefits for existing customers and partners
Both Swissbit and Hyperstone will continue to support their respective customer and partner networks in storage solutions as independent organizations and brands. Swissbit will further expand its competencies and capabilities for innovative NAND flash technologies for industrial applications in industry, telecommunications, automotive and medical markets. Hyperstone will strengthen its investment in an attractive controller roadmap while continuing its strategic focus on customers of controllers and disk-on-board integrators requiring durability, reliability, and security.
