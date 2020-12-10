Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 986 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,133 in the last 365 days.

Porsche builds the millionth Cayenne: new video material available

Current Press releases

Porsche builds the millionth Cayenne: new video material available Video news – The success story of the SUV with sports car DNA

Stuttgart . Using a crisis as the opportunity to set new standards – that is typical for Porsche. The sports car manufacturer ventured into new territory 18 years ago with the Cayenne, tapping into new customer groups and shaping the SUV segment to this day. Porsche has now built the millionth Cayenne.

A film about the Cayenne success story is now available.

Further information, film and photo material in the Porsche Newsroom: newsroom.porsche.com

12/10/2020

Further information and pictures for journalists and media representatives can be found on the Porsche press database at http://presse.porsche.de/.

You just read:

Porsche builds the millionth Cayenne: new video material available

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.