Porsche builds the millionth Cayenne: new video material available

Video news – The success story of the SUV with sports car DNA
Stuttgart
. Using a crisis as the opportunity to set new standards – that is typical for Porsche. The sports car manufacturer ventured into new territory 18 years ago with the Cayenne, tapping into new customer groups and shaping the SUV segment to this day. Porsche has now built the millionth Cayenne.
Further information, film and photo material in the Porsche Newsroom: newsroom.porsche.com
12/10/2020
