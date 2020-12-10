Current Press releases

Porsche builds the millionth Cayenne : new video material available Video news – The success story of the SUV with sports car DNA

Stuttgart . Using a crisis as the opportunity to set new standards – that is typical for Porsche . The sports car manufacturer ventured into new territory 18 years ago with the Cayenne , tapping into new customer groups and shaping the SUV segment to this day. Porsche has now built the millionth Cayenne .

A film about the Cayenne success story is now available.

