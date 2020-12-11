Current Press releases

Porsche Digital develops artificial intelligence for noise detection Digital assistant supports component development

Berlin . Porsche Digital, the subsidiary of the Stuttgart-based sports car manufacturer, is expanding its product portfolio. The digital assistant ‘Sounce’ will have an improved ability to detect background noise – for example, during vehicle component tests. Among other things, the aim is to improve the development and production of components in the automotive industry.

The technology, which uses deep learning methods, can reliably and precisely detect noise, for example during endurance tests. This takes the strain off development engineers in particular, who normally have to be personally present throughout such tests. The assistant also makes error documentation more precise and simplifies root cause analysis.

“With Sounce, it is possible to reliably check the noise development of load-bearing components round the clock and under various conditions. This enables us to improve the opportunities for analysis in early component tests,” explains Patricia Rennert, Head of Industry Solutions at Porsche Digital. Acoustics testing based on artificial intelligence (AI) increases quality and reduces costs across a wide range of applications.

Designed for the automotive industry and partners The technology, which is based on the principle of anomaly detection, can be applied to various areas. It is conceivable, for instance, to use it in test situations where a large number of different acoustic signals make analog analysis via the human ear difficult.

The Industry Solutions division of Porsche Digital designed and developed the so-called Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution together with the development department of Porsche AG. Porsche Digital is responsible for operating the technology. “Developing technological industrial solutions is our core competence and therefore one of our main strategic approaches. Sounce impressively underlines the possibilities, which are offered in particular by our deep tech experts,” explains Mattias Ulbrich, Chief Executive Officer of Porsche Digital GmbH.

Following the pilot implementation, the solution is now offered to external customers. Inquiries can be made via the website www.sounce.io.

Porsche Digital GmbH Porsche Digital is the technology and digital unit of the Stuttgart-based sports car manufacturer. Its central task is to find and scale new digital business models and optimize existing products. To this end, the subsidiary of Porsche AG develops digital offers and services, designs technologically excellent industrial solutions, and is a driving catalyst of change in the digital ecosystem.

In close cooperation with Porsche AG, Porsche Digital uses and evaluates future technologies such as AI, blockchain and quantum computing, particularly within the Industry Solutions business unit. Their aim is to digitalize relevant business processes and make them more efficient.

