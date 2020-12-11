Porsche Digital develops artificial intelligence for noise detection
Digital assistant supports component development
The technology, which uses deep learning methods, can reliably and precisely detect noise, for example during endurance tests. This takes the strain off development engineers in particular, who normally have to be personally present throughout such tests. The assistant also makes error documentation more precise and simplifies root cause analysis.
“With Sounce, it is possible to reliably check the noise development of load-bearing components round the clock and under various conditions. This enables us to improve the opportunities for analysis in early component tests,” explains Patricia Rennert, Head of Industry Solutions at
Designed for the automotive industry and partners The technology, which is based on the principle of anomaly detection, can be applied to various areas. It is conceivable, for instance, to use it in test situations where a large number of different acoustic signals make analog analysis via the human ear difficult.
The Industry Solutions division of
Following the pilot implementation, the solution is now offered to external customers. Inquiries can be made via the website www.sounce.io.
In close cooperation with
