The first multiplayer game mode of the new Battle Royale game, Light Nite, launched today
The first and unique Battle Royale game for PC working natively on the Bitcoin blockchain has launched the first multiplayer game mode.USA, December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Satoshi’s Games announced today that its greatly anticipated Battle Royale Game, Light Nite, has introduced the first multiplayer game mode as of today. Players that hold the Early Access license can already enjoy this new game mode, a multiplayer deathmatch. And also earn some Bitcoin satoshis while playing. Developed and published by Satoshi’s Games, Light Nite has been available since April when the first build for a single player mode was published and marketed mainly to the bitcoin and cryptocurrency markets and communities.
With several thousand backers already from the crypto currencies communities, Satohi’s Games now believes it is the time now to start introducing the game to the rest of the game community before its gold release in Q2 2021.
Mutiplayer video teaser https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8gwTGQwTlhQ
Light Nite is a multiplayer third person shooter with in-game bitcoin rewards and a minimalistic low-poly & cartoonish design, aiming to offer several game modes including a battle-royale game mode. Bitcoin micro-transactions add a new level of interaction within the game. Currently players can earn as they play in casual mode and withdraw using a Lightning Network wallet. Soon they’ll be able to join competitive mode where they’ll instantly earn or loose bitcon and assets in the arena. All in-game items are tokenized using the Bitcoin sidechain Liquid, which can be explored in the open explorer https://explorer.lightnite.io. This means items have a strong real value that players will be able to increase as they win battles while decreasing scarcity, and then trade to cash out their profits in a public marketplace. Today assets can already be withdrawn to a Liquid-supported wallet, and transferred to any other player.
Light Nite is already available as Early Access at https://lightnite.io/. By the end of the year it will be published on Elixir www.elixir.app, a new Platform developed by Satoshi’s Games that will allow players:
- Leverage their years of play time into a bitcoin wallet
- Cash-out ingame gear and skins inventories
- Secure uniqueness of in-game items through a scarcity system enabled by its tokenization system: no unlimited editions of skins, all of them accounted for
- Use a decentralised Marketplace, allowing players to trade items from any of the games in the platform, directly with other players
- And many other new features that will be disclosed when the platform goes live
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sem9l2f_SKg
About Satoshi’s Games
After builing the first Ligtning-based gaming Platform in 2018, Satoshis Games is now pioneering the micro-reward gaming industry by creating games and gaming Platforms enabling a new level of interaction between gamers and with developers. Bitcoin micro-payments and tokenized items plus improved security levels will bring higher freedom to users to manage their owned assets, and empower developers/publishers to offer higher value to their end users.
About Light Nite
Light Nite is a multiplayer TPS battle-royale game with in-game bitcoin rewards and a beautiful minimalistic low-poly & cartoonish design. Bitcoin micro-transactions add a new level of interaction within the game. Players can earn bitcoin instantly as they shoot opponents, and withdraw their balances at convenience. All in-game items have a real value which players can custody,gift or trade, to sit in the center and feel the control of their gaming world.
