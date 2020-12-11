BREAKING NEWS The World Cares & Food Bank, Inc. Needs Your Help
This is the time for giving, and The World Cares need your financial assistance to help millions of people around the US and World in need of all kind of help.
The Power of The People To Give Always Wins With a Blessing from God”BALTIMORE, MD, USA, December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By Dr. Raymond Jones and Dr. Keenan Cofield, The Supreme GRAND Bishop
— Supreme GRAND Bishop Dr. Cofield
The World Cares & Food Bank, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization registered with the State of Maryland Secretary of State and Assessment and Taxation Offices, as required by law. Our TAX ID No. is 85-3681302.
The plan and national to international mission is food assistance, shelter, social services in US and abroad for homeless people, orphanages and food banks that need help and special outside resources anywhere in the World, acting as a financial source for companies, corporations and other nonprofits to organizations that seek to give donations and aid to help with any assistance to people around the United States and World.
Funds will be used to assistance and to build shelters for the homeless; housing and personal protection to the elderly, abused and battered children and families displaced; help collect clothes, shoes and other personal to health items to be distributed to adults, children and families; strengthen and creates homes for orphanage. Medical supplies and medical resources to assist anyone in their needs and/or other organizations. We need financial assistance for offices, computers and other equipment to furniture, to legal representation is needed to ensure we are fully protected to include our brand.
We will make application soon as a NGO-Non Government Organization, and seek diplomatic status as such, by including our other brands and entities. If you have any questions about The World Cares & Food Bank, Inc. please call 443-554-3715, anytime.
Help make a difference in hurting and needy people lives. Often $1 dollar can help feed 5 people. $5.00 dollars can shelter someone for several nights.
The World Cares & Food Bank, Inc. is also associated with Henrietta Lacks, LLC, and .app. We seek assistance and funding for that organization as well as further research the medical miracle of Henrietta Lacks, but more important her cause of death.
CLICK HERE FOR GO FUND ME LINK: https://www.gofundme.com/f/2388hygbtc?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1
CLICK HERE FOR THE NEW THE WORLD CARES & FOOD BANK WEB SITE- https://supremegrandbishop.wixsite.com/website-1
ALL DONATIONS ARE TAX DEDUCTIBLE AND CAN BE MADE TO THE FOLLOWING BY MAILING YOUR CHECKS, MONEY ORDERS, OR WIRE TRANSFER TO:
TD BANK
C/O The World Cares & Food Bank, Inc.
1800 Eastern Blvd.
Essex, MD 21221
Beneficiary: The World Cares & Food Bank, Inc.
Account Number: 4377785501
Routing Number: 031101266
SWIFT Code: NRTHUS33
TAGS: Dr. Keenan Cofield, The Supreme GRAND Bishop Dr. Cofield, The World Cares & Food Bank, Inc., Henrietta Lacks, LLC, and .app., Donations, MD Non-Profit Charity Organization, Keenan Cofield, Food Banks, Orphanages, GoFundMe Campaign, Sir. Lord Keenan Kester Cofield
Dr. Keenan Cofield, The Supreme GRAND BIshop
The World Cares & Food Bank, Inc.
+1 443-554-3715
Supremegrandbishop@gmail.com