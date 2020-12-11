Melissa B. Pulls You "CLOSER" with Her New Seductive Single
Rising R&B singer Melissa B. Returns with a new Seductive Single Produced by Menace, two-time Grammy-nominated.NEW YORK, USA, December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MELISSA B. RELEASES NEW R&B SONG “CLOSER”
Critically acclaimed singer/songwriter Melissa B. returns with a highly anticipated new song “CLOSER.” The new song is co-written by Aces Nation artist Danté Labelle and Melissa B. and is produced by Menace, the two-time Grammy-nominated producer responsible for “Panda” by Desiigner.
“CLOSER” is a straight-up R&B cut with shades of tropical color in which Melissa B. is giving you that feel-good R&B tune. This R&B tune is about being in love and letting her lover know how he makes her feel. This song is a combination of mechanical instruments and Melissa's beautiful, romantic voice. It’s clear why the World Songwriters Awards recently awarded Melissa B. best R&B song and “Future R&B Diva.”
“CLOSER” will be available at all digital providers and all streaming providers and released thru ACES NATION
About Melissa B.
Melissa B. has been garnering much attention from fans and critics alike since she independently unveiled her debut EP Exclusively in 2015 in which she was considered for a Grammy nomination. She eventually released a commercial song called “Dancing in the Rain” which shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Single Sales chart sitting only behind Demi Lavato and Lana Del Ray. This was only the beginning for the South Carolina born and globally raised singer/songwriter whose powerful vocals immediately hypnotize and captivate. Melissa B. would follow with a 9 song collection Computer Love Album which continued to cement on the European charts in making Melissa B. as one to watch with another consideration by the Grammy Academy in 2017 for “Best Urban Contemporary Album”. On the heels of the new music, Melissa B. was announced as a Brand Ambassador for the SNOW APP in South Korea. Audiences are currently being treated to seeing Melissa B.’s sultry, beautiful live performances. Most recently, Melissa B. was just nominated for the Josie Music Awards with “Best Female Artist of the Year” for independent artists. She is also being considered for a nomination for “Best R&B Performance” for her song “WATERMAN”, during the Grammys® 1st ballot process.
About Aces Nation:
Aces Nation, LLC is a multimedia agency, artist management firm, record label founded by industry executive Mario “King” Lyte. Aces Nation is headed by Mario Lyte, CEO and Katty Villapando, COO/CCO.
