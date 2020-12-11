Building Automation Market Type, Application, Specification, Technology and Forecast to 2024

“Building Automation – Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2024”

The BA market is expected to grow from USD 75.0 billion in 2019 to USD 121.5 billion by 2024-growing at a CAGR of 10.12%. The growth of this market is mainly driven by the rise in the adoption of automated security systems in buildings, a high focus on designing and establishing energy-efficient and eco-friendly buildings and several benefits of BAS, rapid penetration of IoT in building automation systems, and rapid infrastructure growth in developing nations. Favorable government initiatives and incentives, and advancements of building technologies and automation with data analytics provide lucrative opportunities for players in the BAS market. However, technical difficulties and a dearth of skilled expert’s restraint the BA market growth.

The report firstly introduced the Building Automation basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The major players profiled in this report include:

ABB Ltd.

Beckhoff Automation GmbH

Buildingiq

Control4

Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Delta Controls

Distech Controls

General Electric

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International

Hubbell Inc.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Johnson Controls International

Legrand SA

Lennox International

Lutron Electronics Co.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

United Technologies Corp.

Table of Contents

Part I Building Automation Industry Overview

Chapter One Building Automation Industry Overview

Chapter Two Building Automation Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

Part II Asia Building Automation Industry (The Report Company Including the Below Listed But Not All)

Chapter Three Asia Building Automation Market Analysis

Chapter Four 2015-2020 Asia Building Automation Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter Five Asia Building Automation Key Manufacturers Analysis

Chapter Six Asia Building Automation Industry Development Trend

Part III North American Building Automation Industry (The Report Company Including the Below Listed But Not All)

Chapter Seven North American Building Automation Market Analysis

Chapter Eight 2015-2020 North American Building Automation Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter Nine North American Building Automation Key Manufacturers Analysis

Chapter Ten North American Building Automation Industry Development Trend

Part IV Europe Building Automation Industry Analysis (The Report Company Including the Below Listed But Not All)

Chapter Eleven Europe Building Automation Market Analysis

Chapter Twelve 2015-2020 Europe Building Automation Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter Thirteen Europe Building Automation Key Manufacturers Analysis

Chapter Fourteen Europe Building Automation Industry Development Trend

Part V Building Automation Marketing Channels and Investment Feasibility

Chapter Fifteen Building Automation Marketing Channels Development Proposals Analysis

Chapter Sixteen Development Environmental Analysis

Chapter Seventeen Building Automation New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Part VI Global Building Automation Industry Conclusions

Chapter Eighteen 2015-2020 Global Building Automation Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter Nineteen Global Building Automation Industry Development Trend

Continued……………………

