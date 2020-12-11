Covid-19 face mask advice: are reusable or washable masks best, and what are the rules?
The Dony Mask offers unbelievable protection from COVID-19 and other viruses, and it is very comfortable to wear. We have Exclusive Distributors in Saudi Arabia, Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE.”HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Face masks are now mandatory for most countries in the world as the community transmission of Coronavirus is occurring and social distance is difficult. Face masks have been using as a way to protect people from getting exposed or to spread the virus. Wearing masks is especially important due to older age or chronic illness at increased risk of epidemics. During a serious outbreak of Covid-19, people who do not wear face masks in public spaces are even penalized in some countries.
Since the demand for face masks is rising, there is a question regarding the best type of face mask as well as the usage also. Here is what people need to know about choosing and wearing face masks in this dangerous situation of epidemics.
Are reusable or washable masks best?
The very first consideration of face masks is the type. There are several types of masks such as surgical masks, masks for construction workers, masks for healthcare staff, single-use, and reusable masks.
For people who use masks in the general public areas, single-use or reusable cloth masks are recommended. Single-use masks or surgical masks - the blue ones that are often seen at hospitals cannot be washed or reused. These masks should be disposed of after one single use. Therefore, this type of mask can also increase the amount of waste in our environment. Moreover, single-use masks are normally designed with one layer also so they are not so functional as cloth masks that contained more than one layer.
Cloth masks or reusable masks are produced with different layers for different functions. Some masks can even have breathing valves or air filters. Based on the opinions of some experts such as Prof Brett Sutton - Victoria City chief health officer in Australia, cloth masks are more suitable to be widely used. Cloth masks usually have more functions to protect our health and more nature-friendly than single-use masks.
Some cloth masks such as Dony Masks have outstanding functions: antibacterial, anti-virus, droplets resistance, UV resistance, 100% waterproof and can be washed up to 60 times while remain their functions.
P2 and N95 masks are not recommended for community use in general public spaces.
Consumers should choose masks that giving comfort after a long using time also. People will have to wear them for a long time every day when they are in public spaces, so it is necessary to wear comfortable cloth masks.
Cloth masks like Dony masks can extend 270% of their original lengths, design with soft nose bridge, elastic cord, 1.8 level of breathing resistance (mmH2O), and therefore, they bring comfort to users.
Debunking 5 myths about the use of cloth face masks
Along with questions about how to choose the best masks, people should be clear with some myths about cloth face masks too.
● Myth #1: There is no use by wearing a cloth mask.
Explain: It is true that cloth face masks cannot 100% protect consumers from diseases but they can help prevent people from spreading through droplets. Wearing face masks also protect people from being exposed to viruses or tiny particles. The cloth masks can work as a barrier.
● Myth #2: People only need to wear masks when they are sick.
Explain: Masks help people unknowingly pass an infection on because of the COVID-19′s ability to remain asymptomatic, or not showing symptoms, in some individuals.
● Myth #3: With face masks, we don’t need social distance or stay home.
Explain: Cloths masks are used as a protective tool to help prevent the spread of Covid-19. However, masks can not fully protect us. Other strategies such as social distancing, washing hands frequently are still needed to do.
● Myth #4: We need to wear a mask to cover the mouth only.
Explain: A mask should fully cover the mouth and the nose. So that microdroplets cannot dispel from those openings.
People should wear masks in a proper way that fully covers the mouth and nose.
● Myth #5: Wearing a mask can make people sick.
Explain: Social media users have suggested that wearing a mask means the individual is recirculating exhaled carbon dioxide. Health expert says that it is very unlikely that breathing in carbon dioxide while wearing a cloth face mask, especially in a short time, will make the person sick.
Wrapping up
Face masks now are quite essential as a daily item to protect human health under this situation of epidemics. People should know some basic information about different kinds of masks as well as their own advantages.
As one of the biggest wholesale of cloth masks in Vietnam, Dony Garment Company is proud that all of their masks meet standards requirements as a healthcare product.
