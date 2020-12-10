Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
First Lady Frances Wolf Tests Negative for COVID-19

First Lady Frances Wolf announced today that she has tested negative for COVID-19. She will continue to quarantine at home, as per CDC and Department of Health guidelines.

This comes after Governor Tom Wolf tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, December 8. Governor Wolf is in isolation at home, is feeling well, and continues to be asymptomatic.

“Tom and I are grateful for the well-wishes and support we have received,” said First Lady Wolf. “Please, on behalf of the more than 400,000 Pennsylvanians who have contracted this virus, the more than 12,000 who have died, and the healthcare and essential workers who are overwhelmed and scared, follow the direction of our doctors. Wear your masks. And, if you can, stay home.”

 

