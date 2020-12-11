CMHS partner with SkyX for Agriculture Spraying Drones in Missouri

Skip Elkin leverages SkyX swarming and spot-spraying technology to commercialize and apply precision agriculture services

SALINAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Columbia, Missouri. Central Missouri Helicopter Services (CMHS), a Midwestern aerial applicator, today announced its business partnership with SkyX Solutions Inc. (SkyX), an AgTech company providing autonomous swarms of spraying drones. In the new partnership, CMHS will be utilizing SkyX technology to provide spraying as a service and further commercialize the entire solution.

"Unmanned aerial systems are the wave of the future," said Skip Elkin, Owner. "We see UAS in the US military. We see UAS in law enforcement and local governments. We see companies such as Amazon and others integrating UAS into their logistical networks. We also see UAS becoming more prevalent in agriculture. With Skyx technology, we will be able to deliver precision aerial applications in a safer fashion, at targeted rates, that will assist growers and producers increase production, reduce chemical costs and save precious resources."

“We are excited to expand our Californian presence and to partner with an experienced Midwestern aerial applicator,” said Eylon Sorek, SkyX Co-Founder and CEO. “We are committed to working closely with Skip Elkin and his operation to realize the tangible market opportunity.”

Agriculture spraying drones present financial, agronomical, and environmental benefits to growers and applicators. Some of the benefits being increased automation and sustainability, precision, chemical and labor savings, and a safer operation. Analyst firm Droneii estimates the $6.9B US drone market size in 2020 to grow to an $11.9B market in 2025. The Department of Agricultural Economics and Agronomy at Purdue University expects US variable rate pesticide applications to more than double by 2022. Drones are expected to play a major role in this market trend.

About CMHS

CMHS, a company providing unmanned aerial applications, commercial helicopter pilot and helicopter maintenance services throughout the Midwest United States.

About SkyX Solutions Inc.

SkyX agricultural spraying technology allows growers and applicators to deploy a self-flying fleet of drones that makes crop protection sustainable, precise, safe, and affordable. Starting in 2017, the company developed its proprietary hardware and software technologies that enable swarming and spot-spraying. The company is now offering an innovative, ready-to-fly spraying solution within the US. Https://skyx.solutions

Contact information

CMHS

Skip Elkin, Owner

SkyX

Eylon Sorek, CEO