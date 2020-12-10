Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 998 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,157 in the last 365 days.

NOTICE – Potpourri Notification file with State Register 

NEWS

NOTICE – Potpourri Notification file with State Register 

December 10, 2020

NOTICE – Potpourri Notification file with State Register

LAC 7:XXXV.127, 135, and 321 – Weights & Measures

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry has submitted a notice for publication in the Potpourri section of the December 2020 edition of the Louisiana Register as required by La. R.S. 49:968 setting a public hearing on proposed substantive changes to amendments to  LAC 7:XXXV.127, 135, and 321.

W&M Potpourri

You just read:

NOTICE – Potpourri Notification file with State Register 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.