NEWS

NOTICE – Potpourri Notification file with State Register

December 10, 2020

NOTICE – Potpourri Notification file with State Register

LAC 7:XXXV.127, 135, and 321 – Weights & Measures

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry has submitted a notice for publication in the Potpourri section of the December 2020 edition of the Louisiana Register as required by La. R.S. 49:968 setting a public hearing on proposed substantive changes to amendments to LAC 7:XXXV.127, 135, and 321.

W&M Potpourri